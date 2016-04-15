9 Boston singles bars where you can actually meet someone

From swanky hotel lounges to Southern-influenced music halls.

April 15, 2016

Though sometimes it might seem like Cheers is Boston’s reality, that this city’s social scene is a place where everybody knows your name, Boston is chock-full of people looking to meet new people—from students to new young professionals to vets just looking for a change of scenery.

And now that the weather’s getting warmer, all those people are coming out to play. Or, rather, drink. But where are all the singles looking to mingle flocking to? To answer this question, we turned to Thomas Edwards, founder of The Professional Wingman. He runs a service that, quite literally, does what Will Smith does in Hitch: helps dating hopefuls meet someone when they’re out in real social settings.

While Edwards does fly out to major cities around the country to meet his clients, he started The Professional Wingman right here in Boston in 2009, so he’s more than familiar with Boston’s nightlife. Here, he provides a hefty itinerary of bars to check out around the city if you’re trying to up your dating game.

Liberty Hotel

This place has four bars in one: Liberty Bar (a big, open space located in the lobby), Alibi (good for late night drinks, has a patio), The Yard (all outdoors with chic sofas and cocktail tables), and Scampo (an Italian restaurant, great pizza).

“With great music, lots of space, and a variety of environments, this is consistently one of the easiest places to meet someone in Boston,” Edwards said.

Edwards’s recommended ages:
Liberty Bar: 25 to 35
Alibi: 20s
The Yard: 20s
Scampo: late 20s and 30s

Liberty Hotel, 215 Charles St., Boston, libertyhotel.com

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar

“Oysters and margaritas — need I say more?” Edwards said. Maybe not, but we’ll add a little context anyway. Loco is casual and has a bit of a coastal vibe, like a Mexican-Californian hybrid bar: wood interior and deco, string lights draped over the bar, and lots of tequila. It’s bustling and lively on weekend nights so you’re always bound to meet lots of people.

Edwards’s recommended ages: 20s and 30s

Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar, 412 W. Broadway, Boston, locosouthboston.com

Lincoln Tavern

Owned by the people who own Loco—and located right across the street—Lincoln is a really big site with two bars, one in front and one (with a pizza oven) in the back. Lots of young professionals living in Southie hit up Lincoln on the weekends. Edwards called it a “raucous venue [for] those who want to play hard and party harder.”

Edwards’s recommended ages: 20s to mid-30s

Lincoln, 425 W. Broadway, Boston, lincolnsouthboston.com

Serafina

And now, a bar for the folks who aren’t looking to get rowdy. “This place brings a more mature crowd who like to start their nights with something a little different,” Edwards said. Serafina is a bright setting with mostly pale decor and includes an open lounge with couches and tables.

Edwards’s recommended ages: 30s

Serafina, 10 High St., Boston, serafinaboston.com

Eastern Standard

Eastern Standard is right in the center of the bopping cross-section of Fenway, Kenmore, and Landsdowne Street. “A more sophisticated place around the corner from Fenway Park, the long galley bar, combined with the cocktail and late-night food program, makes it easy to meet a fellow Sox fan looking for more than just a beer,” Edwards said.

Edwards’s recommended ages: late 20s to late 30s

Eastern Standard, 428 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, easternstandardboston.com

Society on High

Society on High is another bar that’s great for after-work mingling, though Edwards did note that it’s a place that likes the music loud. It has a curved bar that stretches across the restaurant—which is a good perk for scanning the crowd—and has high windows that give the place a natural light.

Edwards’s recommended ages: 20s

Society on High, 99 High St., Boston, societyboston.com

Legal Harborside

Edwards said Legal is more of a summer hotspot, but “the outdoor rooftop views make meeting people as easy as wanting to talk about the weather that day.” Also, if you’re looking to graze, Legal Harborside is near other Seaport staples—Jerry Remy’s and Del Friscos are right next door, and the Whiskey Priest is down the road.

Edwards’s recommended ages: mid 20s to 30s

Legal Harborside, 270 Northern Ave., Boston, legalseafoods.com

Strip by Strega

“Not many steakhouses are considered great places to meet people,” Edwards said. “But this makes an exception by creating two distinct bars and a space that feels more like an upscale lounge worthy of Boston’s scene.” The concept is very modern and sleek with long, curved white booths that stretch around the room, and the ceiling has wave-like ceiling panels that glow blue.

Edwards’s recommended ages: 30s

Strip by Strega, 64 Arlington St., Boston, stripbystregaboston.com

Loretta’s Last Call

“Moonshine and comfort food is the name of the game here,” Edwards said. And because Boston is obsessed with country, that tends to draw decent crowds. There’s also live music, with bands who cover your faves like Jason Aldean, Zac Brown Band, and old-school Taylor Swift.

Edwards’s recommended ages: mid 20s to 30s

Loretta’s Last Call, 1 Landsdowne St., Boston, lorettaslastcall.com

 

