This is how school is going, according to parents

"I pulled my kids from public school this year."

Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff
Students at Blue Hills Regional Technical School walk in the halls in mid-September. –Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Boston.com Staff
October 2, 2020 | 4:56 PM

The new school year is underway, and many children in schools across Massachusetts are learning in ways they have never learned before after their districts chose a fully remote or hybrid model — a combination of in-person instruction and remote learning — due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Related Links

We asked Boston.com readers how school is going so far and received answers from parents that ranged from “Things are going better than I had hoped,” to “Not great but I don’t blame the schools,” to “Remote was poor, we chose to homeschool.”

Ahead, discover how parents are feeling about school so far.

It’s going ‘surprisingly well’

Advertisement

“It’s going great, they’re enjoying it,” wrote a parent from Arlington with three kids learning fully remote. “Structure and content is so much better than what they offered in the spring.”

“Good,” wrote a reader about how school is going. “I wish the state was doing remote only learning for this winter. It is only a matter of time before cases explode in [schools] this winter.”

“My daughter is 9 and her mental health, well-being and happiness has improved five fold since being back in school full time,” wrote a parent. “My son is 18 and in [school for] 4 half days and his mental health and overall appearance has improved in a way I could only dream.”

“Going very well,” wrote a reader.

“School has been going surprisingly well for my daughter,” wrote Dan Armstrong, parent of a 12-year-old child in the hybrid program at South Shore Charter Public School in Norwell. “My daughter goes to school one week and then studies from home the next week. This greatly reduces the number of kids in the school at any one time. She seems to be more happy with going to school even if just every other week than she was when learning was 100% from home. Her mood is better and she is more ‘into’ school this year versus last year’s 100% study-from-home experience. The school is handling it well, with an administrator coming out to the car to do a wellness check each morning. Things are going better than I had hoped.”

Advertisement

“My 2nd grader has been doing hybrid (two days in, two at home with daily lessons on a laptop and a ‘half day’ which is a 30 minute Zoom class, his only one all week),” wrote Stephanie Davis. “So far it’s going very well for us, we opted to drive instead of the school bus and have kept my pre schooler home. I’m very fortunate to have been able to open my week and work part time on the weekends, my husband works from home. We are not vulnerable or healthcare workers.”

“Our school is full time, in person, live,” wrote Kathyr Ranger about St. Peter School in Cambridge. “We are doing amazing and it is so great to be back in person. We offer weekly COVID-19 testing for students and faculty.”

It’s ‘not going well’

“I pulled my kids from public school this year,” wrote Jenna Howard from Woburn. “They are going to Catholic school and have [been] back in school for 2.5 weeks, full time. If private schools can make it work, public schools should have been able to as well. The new school has been wonderful and my kids are actually learning and being tested. A stark comparison from WPS so far.”

“First week, absolutely no communication from teachers about how my child is doing,” wrote Joe Ramos. “Not an email, phone call, or chat. Everybody is too focused on drop-off/pickup or keeping the kids separate. Likely going to pull her out if communication doesn’t improve.”

“Too much time in front of the screen,” wrote one reader.

Advertisement

“Our district is in a very green area, encompassing Bolton, Stow and Lancaster,” wrote Tracy Lindsay from Bolton. “Although the K-8 grades are hybrid, the high school is fully remote.  Yet almost all area high schools surrounding us are hybrid with reasonable success so far. My daughter is a junior and cannot participate in her AP Chemistry lab, cannot easily ask questions or let teachers know she is struggling. Half of the class is spent taking attendance, dealing with one or more of the 24 students having computer or connectivity issues, and overall creating headaches from too much screen time.”

“Not great, but I don’t blame the schools,” wrote a reader. “I have a second grader, and second graders simply aren’t sophisticated enough to manage switching being on multiple online platforms and completing work in docs/slides/etc. Things work okay when they do paper/pencil work, but anything requiring digital competency is a disaster. Kids need to be back in schools. We need to rip the band-aid off and just get them back.”

“The hybrid model we selected is not going well,” wrote Mark from Milton. “The school system implemented a one size fits all approach to hybrid learning, essentially presuming young K-2 learners can learn online no different than a high school kid. Not prioritizing young learners to be in school full time has done a huge disservice to our K-2 population disproportionately than to older children. The kids appear demoralized as they struggle to comprehend the chaos of Google meetings.”

“Not as well as one would hope,” wrote Tom about learning at Austin Preparatory School in Reading, which began the year with a hybrid model until Oct. 2. “Math is being taught primarily via video recording because it is hard to share a board while remote. Math is a critical component to education, this should have been the first challenge to solve, not the first one to push down the road. Communications are verbose and flowery, so getting the important information out is a challenge for parents.”

“Remote was poor, we chose to homeschool starting this week,” wrote a reader.

“We are fully remote with a 13 and 10 year old,” wrote Joseph Krol of Weymouth. “It’s sub-optimal. With the weather still very nice during the days I am confused why these kids are not at school at least a few days a week. The schools can have outside classrooms or other creative learning areas to maintain spacing and still have in person experiences.”

“My children attend the Curley School which is a Boston Public School,” wrote one parent. “They are in Kindergarten and 1st grade and fully remote. Despite everyone’s best intentions it’s been a real challenge so far. My four year old can hardly stay focused and my six year old this morning said, ‘I don’t want to stay in front of the screen all day again today!’ These are challenging times and all students are going through this but it’s going to be a long tough year ahead if we can’t get some in-person education restarted.”

“My children are doing hybrid in kindergarten and 3rd grade,” wrote Maria from Westborough. “I think that the teachers/district are doing an incredible job given the circumstances. My 8 year old daughter is an independent learner and fairly self-sufficient. My 5 year old son struggles with the online learning since developmentally it’s challenging for him. I really wish that there were more in-person learning options for the kindergarten and first grade students since they need more hands-on help.”

“I have two sons in the Belmont Public Schools — one in middle school and one in high school,” wrote Danielle Lemack of Belmont. “I feel strongly that families should have the right to choose to send our children back to in-person school. To be clear, I do not think in-person school should be required for families that want to stay remote. For months, parents have been asking the BPS superintendent and school committee to allow for an in-person return to school. Why — because remote school is not conducive for much of the learning that needs to occur. School is not just about academics — it is about allowing our children to learn how to navigate social interactions with adults (who are not family members) as well as peers. School helps our children develop their self-identity and learn how to be students. School is the place where children learn appropriate social and behavioral skills. School is our children’s world.  They cannot get any of this in a remote environment.”

Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and grammar.
Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Education Coronavirus Readers Weigh In Opinion Parenting

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Rick Moranis
Actor Rick Moranis sucker punched while walking in NYC October 2, 2020 | 12:59 PM
Love Letters
He wanted me to get therapy October 2, 2020 | 9:08 AM
tasteful boston
Things to do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 1, 2020 | 10:54 AM
Celebs
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend share pregnancy loss of couple's third child October 1, 2020 | 9:42 AM
Love Letters
He saw another man’s nude pics on my phone October 1, 2020 | 9:05 AM
This September 2020 photo provided by the Diocese of Manchester shows the Chandler House in Manchester, N.H. The historic mansion built by a wealthy industrialist has been saved from demolition by sale from the diocese to the Currier Museum of Art.
CHANDLER HOUSE
Historic New Hampshire home that was facing demolition is sold to museum September 30, 2020 | 1:31 PM
Politics
What late-night hosts said about the chaotic debate September 30, 2020 | 9:12 AM
Love Letters
He’s still dating other people September 30, 2020 | 9:02 AM
What to Watch
All the movies and TV shows you can start streaming in October September 30, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Love Letters Buffy
Love Letters Podcast
Love Letters: How to slay a breakup September 29, 2020 | 9:50 AM
Love Letters
We have nothing to talk about September 29, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Love Letters
He reaches out when he’s bored and lonely September 28, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Prince George
David Attenborough gives shark tooth to 7-year-old Prince George September 27, 2020 | 7:44 AM
Love Letters
I’m not on his life insurance policy September 25, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Love Letters
How important is timing? September 24, 2020 | 8:59 AM
A lobster roll from The Barking Crab.
Things to Do
10 things to do in Boston this weekend September 24, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Boston, MA - 08/07/18 - A cyclist stays in the shade of the Esplanade bike path. (Lane Turner/Globe Staff) Reporter: (in caps) Topic: ()
Self-care
This is how readers are taking care of themselves during the pandemic September 23, 2020 | 3:52 PM
Love Letters
‘Does he just want a green card?’ September 23, 2020 | 8:51 AM
Book Club
Boston.com Book Club's latest pick is Makenna Goodman's 'The Shame' September 22, 2020 | 4:48 PM
Love Letters
Should we try a long-distance relationship? September 22, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Ellen
Video: Ellen DeGeneres makes on-air apology September 21, 2020 | 11:25 AM
Love Letters
He drifts in and out September 21, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Emmy Awards
Here is the list of winners from the 2020 Emmy Awards September 20, 2020 | 11:42 PM
Jeremy Strong and Uzo Aduba.
Emmy Awards
A pair of Boston natives won big awards at the 2020 Emmys September 20, 2020 | 11:32 PM
In this video grab captured on Sept. 20, 2020, courtesy of the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and ABC Entertainment, host Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the 72nd Emmy Awards broadcast. (The Television Academy and ABC Entertainment via AP)
Emmys
Watch: Jimmy Kimmel fooled viewers in 2020 Emmys opening monologue September 20, 2020 | 8:53 PM
Entertainment
The Latest: 'Succession' swipes the crown for best TV drama September 20, 2020 | 8:34 PM
Movie Theaters
Outlook not improving for beleaguered US movie theaters September 20, 2020 | 1:21 PM
Emmys
Sunday's virtual Emmy Awards set bar high with live telecast September 20, 2020 | 7:30 AM
Ben Affleck Jeremy Renner The Town Fenway Park
Movies
5 things we learned from the oral history of 'The Town' September 18, 2020 | 5:02 PM
The Nubian Summer Drive-In.
Movies
A new pop-up drive-in movie theater is now open in Roxbury September 18, 2020 | 4:38 PM