TT the Bear’s hosts nine nights of bands for ‘Farewell Blowout’
The series will welcome back local vets such as O Positive, Evan Dando, and Mary Lou Lord.
Renowned Cambridge rock venue TT the Bear’s Place announced in May that it would be closing its doors for good at the end of July. Since that announcement, many have come to the club to say a proper goodbye, from Pixies to Fenway organist Josh Kantor.
Today, TT’s announced the lineups for the final week of shows at the end of the month, labeling it the “TT’s Farewell Blowout.’’ The shows will feature such local vets as O Positive, Evan Dando of Lemonheads, Scruffy the Cat, Mary Lou Lord, and more. Acts for the July 18 and 19 shows have not yet been announced.
Advance tickets to these shows will not be sold online, but can be purchased at the TT the Bear’s box office any evening from 7 p.m. to close.
Here’s the line-up for the TT the Bear’s Place Farewell Blowout, as announced earlier:
July 17
The Upper Crust, Last Stand, Stop Calling Me Frank, Reid Paley, Pooka Stew
July 18
Announcement coming soon
July 19
Announcement coming soon
July 20
Mike The Considerate & The Interns, Mary Lou Lord (with Annabelle Lord-Patey), Linda & Catherine, Matt & The Lower Standards
July 21
Runner & The Thermodynamics, Thalia Zedek Band, Evan Dando, Willy Mason, The Grownup Noise
July 22
The Lights Out, Ad Frank & The Fast Easy Women, Parlour Bells, Francine, Cujo (featuring Jen Trynin)
July 23
Harris, Emergency Music, Vic Firecracker, Orbit, Field Nurse, Atomic Spectra
July 24
The Neighborhoods, The Dogmatics, The Bristols, Martin & Morrell, Bleu
July 25
Scruffy The Cat, O Positive, Randy Black & Willie Alexander