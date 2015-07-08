TT the Bear’s hosts nine nights of bands for ‘Farewell Blowout’

Renowned Cambridge rock venue TT the Bear’s Place announced in May that it would be closing its doors for good at the end of July. Since that announcement, many have come to the club to say a proper goodbye, from Pixies to Fenway organist Josh Kantor.

Today, TT’s announced the lineups for the final week of shows at the end of the month, labeling it the “TT’s Farewell Blowout.’’ The shows will feature such local vets as O Positive, Evan Dando of Lemonheads, Scruffy the Cat, Mary Lou Lord, and more. Acts for the July 18 and 19 shows have not yet been announced.

Advance tickets to these shows will not be sold online, but can be purchased at the TT the Bear’s box office any evening from 7 p.m. to close.

Here’s the line-up for the TT the Bear’s Place Farewell Blowout, as announced earlier:

July 17

The Upper Crust, Last Stand, Stop Calling Me Frank, Reid Paley, Pooka Stew

July 18

Announcement coming soon

July 19

Announcement coming soon

July 20

Mike The Considerate & The Interns, Mary Lou Lord (with Annabelle Lord-Patey), Linda & Catherine, Matt & The Lower Standards

July 21

Runner & The Thermodynamics, Thalia Zedek Band, Evan Dando, Willy Mason, The Grownup Noise

July 22

The Lights Out, Ad Frank & The Fast Easy Women, Parlour Bells, Francine, Cujo (featuring Jen Trynin)

July 23

Harris, Emergency Music, Vic Firecracker, Orbit, Field Nurse, Atomic Spectra

July 24

The Neighborhoods, The Dogmatics, The Bristols, Martin & Morrell, Bleu

July 25

Scruffy The Cat, O Positive, Randy Black & Willie Alexander