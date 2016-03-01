Music and hot air balloon festival welcomes Peter Wolf, Tedeschi Trucks Band, more

The Green River Festival in Greenfield is bigger and better than ever for its 30th year.

By
March 1, 2016

July 8-10 marks the 30th annual Green River Festival: a multi-day, multi-stage outdoor music and hot air balloon event in Greenfield, Massachusetts. The gathering features more than 40 music acts over three days, as well as an enormous lineup of local food and beer offerings.

For the first time in the festival’s history, you can now camp, too. The nearby Franklin County Fairgrounds has over 40 acres and includes RV electric hookups, bathrooms with showers, and a weather emergency shelter. Shuttles from Greenfield Community College will take campers to and from the festival grounds.

This year’s music lineup features big names like J Geils Band lead man Peter Wolf and his band, The Midnight Travelers; local blueswoman Susan Tedeschi and her husband, Derek Trucks; and west coast folkateers Dawes. In addition, the festival will feature a dance tent, children’s activities, and, of course, hot air balloons. The initial lineup is as follows, with more acts to be announced later:

Friday, July 8 Peter Wolf & The Midnight Travelers NRBQ The Dustbowl Revival Charles Neville and the New England Nevilles Dean’s Beans Latin Music stage with artists TBA

Saturday, July 9 Dawes Shakey Graves Shovels & Rope The Suffers The Felice Brothers Sister Sparrow & The Dirty Birds And The Kids Amy Helm & The Handsome Strangers Greyhounds Anthony D’Amato The Soul Rebels Oh Pep! Mister G The Alchemystics And more TBA

Sunday, July 10 Wheels Of Soul Tour featuring: Tedeschi Trucks Band, Los Lobos, and North Mississippi Allstars Birds Of Chicago Margo Price & The Price Tags Big Sam’s Funky Nation Sonya Kitchell Winterpills Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear And more TBA

Early bird tickets for the full weekend, the full weekend with camping, and single days are currently on sale until March 4 on the Green River Festival’s website.

