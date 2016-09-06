Peyton Manning got burned with a Tom Brady joke during the latest Comedy Central roast

The jokes flew fast and furious during The Comedy Central Roast of Rob Lowe on Sunday night, with comedians like David Spade and Jeff Ross joining celebrities like Peyton Manning and Ann Coulter in roasting both the guest of honor and each other.

While most of the pointed barbs were aimed at Lowe (and the most cruel saved for controversial conservative commentator Coulter), one of the best jokes at Manning’s expense invoked Tom Brady.

When comedian Nikki Glaser took the stage, she made reference to the former Colts and Broncos quarterback’s second career as a pitchman for DirecTV, Nationwide, Papa John’s, and more.

”You’re like the Tom Brady of being in commercials,” Glaser told Manning. “Like, the greatest.”

Manning had the final word on Brady, however. When he stepped up to the lectern to roast Lowe, he joked about how the actor erroneously announced Manning’s retirement on Twitter four years too early, then grabbed headlines when the quarterback actually retired by suggesting he would vie for the Republican nomination for president.

“If they ever stop casting you in sitcoms, just look on the bright side,” Manning told Lowe. “You tried to take the air out of my retirement announcement so fast, you could get a job as Tom Brady’s ball boy.”

