Tsarnaev carjacking survivor Dun Meng on why he’s sharing his story in ‘Patriots Day’

“I felt like I had a responsibility to tell the true story, the way it really happened.”

Jimmy O. Yang and Dun “Danny” Meng.
'Patriots Day' actor Jimmy O. Yang and carjacking survivor Dun “Danny” Meng. –Karen Bullard/CBS Films
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
December 20, 2016

It was just a little bit before 11 p.m. on the evening of April 18, 2013, and Dun “Danny” Meng had pulled his Black Mercedes Benz SUV to the curb to answer a text message. A moment later, a man knocked on the passenger-side window, speaking quickly. When Meng rolled down the window to hear the man better, the man unlocked the door and climbed in, pointing a silver handgun at Meng and telling him, “Don’t be stupid.”

The man, Tamerlan Tsarnaev, asked Meng if he’d heard about the Boston Marathon bombings.

“I did that,” Tsarnaev said. “And I just killed a policeman in Cambridge.”

Advertisement

That marked the beginning of the terrifying hour Meng spent held captive by the Tsarnaev brothers, one that he wasn’t sure he would survive.

“I was so scared,” Meng said in an interview with Boston.com. “I couldn’t imagine anything; I just kept thinking, ‘This is my last day, my last night in this world.’”

Meng did manage to escape, fleeing his own car at a Cambridge gas station and calling 911 while Dzhokhar was inside buying snacks and Tamerlan was fiddling with Meng’s GPS. Officers quickly located the stolen SUV, leading to a wild shootout on Laurel Street in Watertown that left Tamerlan dead and Dzhokhar badly wounded, hiding in a nearby boat.

A still image from a surveillance video shows Meng moments after escaping the Tsarnaev brothers telling the owner of a Mobil station in Cambridge to call 911. —U.S. District Attorney's Office

Meng’s story may be familiar to those who closely followed the Marathon bombings, and it will soon become well-known to many more—it’s a major plotline in the upcoming film Patriots Day — but the Chinese national and Northeastern graduate has largely shunned the spotlight. When he gave an exclusive interview to The Boston Globe the week following the carjacking in 2013, he did so on the condition that they not reveal his Chinese name; he is referred to as “Danny” throughout the article.  

Advertisement

And yet “Danny” has slowly come out of his shell, walking the red carpet at the Boston premiere of the movie and speaking freely, if a bit hesitantly, about what happened that fateful night.

“It was very difficult for me, especially in the first couple of years,” Meng said. “I was very fortunate to survive that night. I really wanted to keep my private life private. I didn’t want people to focus on me, because I acted just like anyone else would have that night.”

Meng said that, at times throughout the April 2013 ordeal, he couldn’t stop picturing the Tsarnaev brothers shooting him and leaving him dead on the side of the highway, but he willed himself to remain calm.

“I wanted to see my family again,” Meng said. “I wanted to see my parents again. I wanted to chase my dreams.”

During the horrifying hour, Meng recalled reading a newspaper story about someone else in a similar situation who had managed to escape, and tried to think positively.

“I kept encouraging myself,” Meng said. “Someone did it before, and maybe if I calm down, and think about it, there’s an opportunity for me.”

Director Peter Berg talks with Dun “Danny” Meng on the red carpet. —Ben Stas for Boston.com

Even now, more than three years after the carjacking, it’s clear that talking about that night is difficult for Meng. Still, he agreed to sit down with Patriots Day director Peter Berg for a chat about the film. What was supposed to be a 45-minute meeting stretched to four hours, and Meng came away impressed by Berg’s attention to detail and commitment to doing his story justice.

Advertisement

“I think a lot of people don’t know my part of the story,” Meng said. “It was going to be something new for [the audience], so we talked about getting into all the details: every conversation I had with Tamerlan and Jahar, what I was thinking each moment, how I planned my escape from the car. Every part of my story in the film is completely accurate.”

That includes the performance from the actor who plays Meng, Jimmy O. Yang, who is best known for his role as Jian Yang on the HBO comedy Silicon Valley. Meng and Yang spent a lot of time talking on the phone prior to the shoot, and when Yang came to town, they got dinner and went bowling, chatting about their shared origins (both are originally from China) and the intricacies of Meng’s story.

At times, Yang also served as a translator between the filmmakers and Meng, with the latter detailing complex emotions in Mandarin that he couldn’t put to words in English.

“For me, sometimes it’s very difficult to describe the deep feeling in my heart in another language,” Meng said. “Talking to him, I could say something that was very hard for me to say to anybody else.”

Jimmy O. Yang as Dun
Jimmy O. Yang as Dun “Danny” Meng in ‘Patriots Day.’ —CBS Films

While Meng happily appeared on the red carpet last week alongside famous figures like Wahlberg, David Ortiz, and Elizabeth Warren, it’s clear that he’s ready to slip back into relative anonymity. He’s hard at work running a mobile food delivery startup in Kendall Square — a profession alluded to in the film when Yang (as Meng) flirts with a Chinese food restaurant employee, showing her his phone. Nevertheless, he felt that it was important to assist Berg and the Patriots Day producers in detailing that night, and he’s pleased with the final product.

“I felt like I had a responsibility to tell the true story, the way it really happened,” Meng said. “I’m proud of the film, and proud of being able to share my story and help [the filmmakers] get it right.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Movies Patriots Day Boston Marathon Bombings

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Conan O'Brien wearing a T-shirt from Sully's Brand.
TV
How a local designer got Conan O'Brien to wear 2 of his T-shirts on TV May 12, 2020 | 12:08 PM
The Walt Disney Company will offer the live capture of Hamilton on Disney TV Plus starting on July 3.
Entertainment
'Hamilton' movie will stream on Disney Plus on July 3 May 12, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Love Letters
Even before the virus, he preferred FaceTime May 12, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Pedestrian uses her phone while wearing a face mask in Herald Square, Thursday, March 12, 2020, in New York. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday he will announce new restrictions on gatherings to halt the spread of the new coronavirus in the coming days, but he hopes to avoid closing all public events such as Broadway shows. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Coronavirus
What are your practical tips for wearing a face covering? May 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
The Coolidge Corner Theatre.
Movies
'We’re all trying to survive': Local movie theaters are fighting to prevent the final curtain May 12, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Leo Varella.
VIRTUAL CONCERT
Livestream: A Berklee guitarist and singer-songwriter will perform on Boston.com May 11, 2020 | 8:54 PM
A painted record by Alethea Bradford (grade 11).
Art
Staying at home inspires students to make art May 11, 2020 | 3:00 PM
John Oliver.
Entertainment
John Oliver on why the USPS is on 'the brink of collapse' May 11, 2020 | 1:07 PM
Love Letters
My husband isn’t working very hard May 11, 2020 | 9:05 AM
'The Office' cast reunites on Zoom for a wedding on 'Some Good News.'
John Krasinski
'The Office' cast reunited with John Krasinski on 'Some Good News' May 11, 2020 | 6:58 AM
Jerry Stiller
'FRANK COSTANZA'
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92 May 11, 2020 | 5:52 AM
HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: Actor Chris Evans and mother Lisa Evans arrive at the Oscars at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 24, 2013 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Mother's Day
Photos: Celebrate Mother's Day with these Boston-area celebs and their moms May 10, 2020 | 1:41 PM
Saturday Night Live
Watch: SNL's Trump wishes 'Class of COVID-19' well during season finale May 10, 2020 | 12:10 PM
This photo shows a Tiktok image from a smart phone in New York. From the perspective of teens flooding onto TikTok, the Chinese-owned online video app is a major new outlet for self-expression, one proudly home to the silly, the loud and the weird. (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)
TikTok
Memers are taking over TikTok May 10, 2020 | 9:28 AM
Ahmaud Arbery
Jay-Z's Team Roc calls for fast action in Ahmaud Arbery case, pens letter to Georgia officials May 10, 2020 | 7:13 AM
Puppy Training
CORONAVIRUS
Consider virtual dog training for your pandemic puppy May 9, 2020 | 6:40 PM
Little Richard
Mick Jagger, Quincy Jones, and other celebrities mourn the loss of Little Richard May 9, 2020 | 2:24 PM
In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, a vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States.
Remdesivir
Remdesivir to be shipped to 6 states, following its FDA clearance last week May 9, 2020 | 1:00 PM
In this May 30, 2009 file photo, Little Richard performs at The Domino Effect, a tribute concert to New Orleans rock and roll musician Fats Domino, at the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans.
Little Richard
Little Richard, flamboyant rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dead at 87 May 9, 2020 | 11:02 AM
2019 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular over the Charles River from the roof of Boston University Questrom School of Business.
Fourth of July
2020 Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular canceled due to the coronavirus May 8, 2020 | 1:46 PM
Love Letters
I’m doubting my future with him May 8, 2020 | 8:57 AM
A boarded up window with a message reading 'Closed for Now' sits on the The Bay Horse Tavern restaurant in Manchester, England, on April 8, 2020.
Coronavirus
How generous strangers helped my family survive after I was laid off May 8, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Cassandra Rio reads the speech she wrote about having to end her senior year of high school early due to the pandemic.
Coronavirus
'I wish somebody told me to not take life, and especially senior year, lightly' May 7, 2020 | 5:11 PM
Love Letters
He told me he loved me after six weeks of dating May 7, 2020 | 8:56 AM
Beer
Harpoon is bringing back a classic beer to support COVID-19 relief May 6, 2020 | 5:23 PM
Laufey Lin.
VIRTUAL CONCERT
Livestream: A Berklee singer-songwriter and cellist will perform on Boston.com May 6, 2020 | 5:05 PM
Mendon, MA - 7/18/2015: Around 600 cars were present at the Mendon Twin drive-in on Saturday July 18, 2015. One of the two screens sold out. (Harrison Hill for The Boston Globe)
Drive-ins
Mass. drive-in theaters hope to provide a socially distant night at the movies May 6, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Love Letters
He’s reading my Reddit posts May 6, 2020 | 9:09 AM
TV
Critics and audiences are loving Mindy Kaling's new Netflix show, 'Never Have I Ever' May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM
02/12/2019 Boston MA -The John D. O'Bryant School of Mathematics and Science ,has a student Art Exhibit, that highlights the Harlem Renaissance. Student'spast a mural, that is part of the exhibit. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe StaffReporter:Topic:
Education
Here's what it's like to lose your last semester of high school to the coronavirus pandemic May 6, 2020 | 5:00 AM