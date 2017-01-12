The 2017 Boston Calling lineup is here

After a yearlong hiatus, Boston Calling is back with a bang.

Tool, Mumford & Sons, and Chance the Rapper will headline the star-studded 2017 Boston Calling Musical Festival from May 26-28, the first edition of the festival that will be held on the fields of the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

The 2017 lineup is a deep one, full of high-profile acts that could have been headliners at previous editions of the festival. They include Bon Iver, The XX, Weezer, Major Lazer, and The 1975.

“Between our location and lineup, 2017 will undoubtedly be the most exciting Boston Calling yet,” Boston Calling cofounder and CEO Brian Appel said in a press release. “We are really in awe of the support and success the festival has seen thus far, and we are more excited than ever by the future.”

Relocating to Allston also means Boston Calling can move beyond the music and become a multidisciplinary festival, according to the release. In addition to the 45 musical acts on three stages, Academy Award-winning actress and Harvard grad Natalie Portman will curate a film experience. The festival will also have comprehensive food, drink, and visual arts components, which will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

“Moving to our new location has allowed us to expand the programming of the festival to include many more of my favorite artists from different corners of the music world,” Aaron Dessner, musical curator for the festival and founding member of indie rock band The National, said in the release. “The addition of the film program curated by Natalie will create a whole other dimension within the festival experience.”

A limited number of early bird three-day passes are on sale now at the festival’s website for $245 plus fees, while VIP passes (see: onsite concierge and lounge area) and platinum VIP three-day passes (sky deck access, premium food and beverages, and exclusive merch) are available for $499 and $899, respectively. Once early bird tickets are gone, the prices will increase to $269, $529, and $999, respectively.

Check out the full lineup below.

The 2017 Boston Calling lineup. —Boston Calling