The 2017 Boston Calling lineup is here

Tool, Mumford & Sons, and Chance the Rapper will headline the festival's first edition in its new Allston home.

By
January 12, 2017

After a yearlong hiatus, Boston Calling is back with a bang.

Tool, Mumford & Sons, and Chance the Rapper will headline the star-studded 2017 Boston Calling Musical Festival from May 26-28, the first edition of the festival that will be held on the fields of the Harvard Athletic Complex in Allston.

The 2017 lineup is a deep one, full of high-profile acts that could have been headliners at previous editions of the festival. They include Bon Iver, The XX, Weezer, Major Lazer, and The 1975.

“Between our location and lineup, 2017 will undoubtedly be the most exciting Boston Calling yet,” Boston Calling cofounder and CEO Brian Appel said in a press release. “We are really in awe of the support and success the festival has seen thus far, and we are more excited than ever by the future.”

Advertisement

Relocating to Allston also means Boston Calling can move beyond the music and become a multidisciplinary festival, according to the release. In addition to the 45 musical acts on three stages, Academy Award-winning actress and Harvard grad Natalie Portman will curate a film experience. The festival will also have comprehensive food, drink, and visual arts components, which will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

“Moving to our new location has allowed us to expand the programming of the festival to include many more of my favorite artists from different corners of the music world,” Aaron Dessner, musical curator for the festival and founding member of indie rock band The National, said in the release. “The addition of the film program curated by Natalie will create a whole other dimension within the festival experience.”

A limited number of early bird three-day passes are on sale now at the festival’s website for $245 plus fees, while VIP passes (see: onsite concierge and lounge area) and platinum VIP three-day passes (sky deck access, premium food and beverages, and exclusive merch) are available for $499 and $899, respectively. Once early bird tickets are gone, the prices will increase to $269, $529, and $999, respectively.

Check out the full lineup below.

The 2017 Boston Calling lineup. —Boston Calling
Advertisement

 

TOPICS: Entertainment Music
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com

Loading Comments...

A dish at 7th Settlement Brewery and restaurant in Dover, N.H.
Restaurants
A restaurant in New Hampshire just banned tipping June 16, 2017 | 1:26 AM
A scene from 'Detroit.'
Entertainment
Watch the gripping new trailer for 'Detroit,' filmed in the Boston area June 15, 2017 | 3:53 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Will Ferrell in 'Daddy's Home 2.'
Entertainment
Watch the first trailer for Mark Wahlberg's 'Daddy's Home 2' June 15, 2017 | 1:38 PM
Boston City Hall Plaza.
Events
Landmarks to be illuminated in orange for Make Music Day June 15, 2017 | 10:52 AM
Rooftop yoga.
Health
This rooftop yoga class overlooks the city—and a pool June 15, 2017 | 10:22 AM
Love Letters
Ideas for meeting people? June 15, 2017 | 8:34 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat June 15, 2017 | 7:00 AM
More than 50 Tall Ships will sail through the Boston Harbor this weekend.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this Father's Day weekend June 15, 2017 | 5:00 AM
The Captain Lord mansion.
Real Estate
Mansion built during the War of 1812 goes up for sale June 15, 2017 | 2:22 AM
Craigville Beach in Centerville.
Travel
How to do Cape Cod like a local June 14, 2017 | 9:20 AM
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 0691 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Mark Wahlberg during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on June 13, 2017 -- (Photo by: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC)
Entertainment
Mark Wahlberg performs impression of his teen daughter for Jimmy Fallon June 14, 2017 | 9:05 AM
Love Letters
He’s pushing marriage June 14, 2017 | 8:53 AM
Food from Armsby Abbey in Worcester.
Travel
4 New England foodie cities that local chefs love June 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
6-6-2017 South Boston, Mass. 1400 guests attended Boston Taste of the Nation for Share Our Strength’s No Kid Hungry the event was held at Cruiseport Boston , South Boston. L. to R. are Taniya and Brian Nayak of Milton. Globe photo by Bill Brett
Events
Party Pics: Taste of the Nation and Beach Ball June 13, 2017 | 9:49 PM
Food from The Halal Guys.
Restaurants
A beloved NYC food cart chain opens in Boston this summer June 13, 2017 | 1:37 PM
Chris Harrison.
TV
Chris Harrison sorry for 'Bachelor in Paradise' suspension June 13, 2017 | 1:00 PM
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and guest Uzo Aduba during Monday's June 12, 2017 show. Photo: Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ÃÂ©2017CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Entertainment
Uzo Aduba shared her uplifting BU commencement tips with Stephen Colbert June 13, 2017 | 11:56 AM
Love Letters
‘His mother is basically the worst’ June 13, 2017 | 9:02 AM
Elizabeth Marvel (left) as Antony, Tina Benko as Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry as Caesar in a preview of “Julius Caesar” at the Delacorte Theater in New York.
Entertainment
Local theater leader defends N.Y. company in ‘Julius Caesar’ controversy June 13, 2017 | 9:00 AM
09/21/2012 CAMBRIDGE, MA Patrons enjoy dinner and drinks at Belly Wine Bar (cq) in Cambridge. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
Restaurants
A buzzy wine bar and its pioneering sister restaurant are closing June 13, 2017 | 5:00 AM
TOPSHOT - Tom Brady (R) and Gisele Bundchen arrive for the Costume Institute Benefit on May 1, 2017, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Celebs
Why it seems like Tom Brady posted a V-Day message to Gisele in June June 12, 2017 | 2:47 PM
FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2017, file photo, Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons in Houston. Starbucks announced June 12, 2017, that it's teaming with Gaga for a set of brightly colored summery drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)
Business
Starbucks teams with Lady Gaga for 'Cups of Kindness' June 12, 2017 | 1:22 PM
FILE - In this combination photo, singer Bonnie Raitt, left, appears in New York on March 7, 2016 and singer James Taylor poses in New York on May 13, 2015. file photo. Raitt and Taylor are teaming up this summer for concerts that include the ultimate in Americana, some of the country's most storied baseball parks. (Photo by Drew Gurian, left, and Dan Hallman/Invision/AP, File)
Music
James Taylor, Bonnie Raitt are teaming up this summer June 12, 2017 | 1:08 PM
Camila Ramos, an owner of All Day, pouring a nitro cold brew, a coffee infused with nitrogen so that it’s slightly fizzy, with the thick, creamy head of a good stout.
Food
How cold brew changed the coffee business June 12, 2017 | 12:48 PM
Celebs
Here's how much Mark Wahlberg made this past year, according to Forbes June 12, 2017 | 12:11 PM
Love Letters
We were supposed to have a summer fling June 12, 2017 | 8:54 AM
Books
Barack Obama writing foreword for book of photographs June 12, 2017 | 8:46 AM
Bachelor in Paradise on ABC.
TV
'Bachelor in Paradise' suspended amid misconduct probe June 12, 2017 | 8:44 AM
Arts
Outsiders make good as ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ wins big at Tonys June 11, 2017 | 11:40 PM
Bette Midler attends the 2017 Tony Awards - Red Carpet at Radio City Music Hall on June 11, 2017 in New York City. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISSANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Arts
Here's a select list of winners of the 2017 Tony Awards June 11, 2017 | 11:09 PM