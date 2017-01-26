Scenes from Octavia Spencer’s Hasty Pudding parade, roast, and pudding-pot presentation

Octavia Spencer gets a dual kiss after receiving her pudding pot. —Jonathan Wiggs / The Boston Globe

Octavia Spencer was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals‘ Woman of the Year on Thursday with the traditional parade around Harvard Square, roast, and presentation of her pudding pot. The Academy Award winner and current nominee seemed to be having fun during all the festivities. Here are some of the scenes from her big day:

Octavia Spencer getting ready to enter Farkas Hall #WOY2017 pic.twitter.com/Mvq47ZKQz4 — Harvard Crimson Arts (@thecrimsonarts) January 26, 2017

After the parade, Spencer headed to the roast and pudding-pot presentation. Spencer is nominated in the Oscars’ Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Hidden Figures.

HPT is all dressed up for the roast! #WOY2017 pic.twitter.com/Ca2OVfoWuU — Harvard Crimson Arts (@thecrimsonarts) January 26, 2017

Octavia Spencer poses for photos after a parade in her honor in Cambridge #womanoftheyear #hastypudding pic.twitter.com/qw8FSnTYxB — Emily Mesa-Zendt (@emilyzendt) January 26, 2017

In a Thursday Instagram post, Hasty Pudding also honored its 1981 Woman of the Year, Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday. In Cambridge, Spencer said Moore changed “how we view women, and how we view independent women.”

Before we start of the day's Woman of the Year festivities start for @therealoctaviaspencer #WOY2017, we wanted to pay our respects to #WOY1981 the beloved Mary Tyler Moore our 31st woman of the year. A photo posted by The Hasty Pudding (@thehastypudding) on Jan 26, 2017 at 12:40pm PST

Hasty Pudding Theatricals has given out its Woman of the Year Award annually since 1951. The award is given to performers “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”