Scenes from Octavia Spencer’s Hasty Pudding parade, roast, and pudding-pot presentation
Octavia Spencer was honored as Hasty Pudding Theatricals‘ Woman of the Year on Thursday with the traditional parade around Harvard Square, roast, and presentation of her pudding pot. The Academy Award winner and current nominee seemed to be having fun during all the festivities. Here are some of the scenes from her big day:
@octaviaspencer appears to be having a good time in the #hastypudding parade #wbz pic.twitter.com/Lzckdd4Hnk
— Jim Harrington (@jejharrington) January 26, 2017
Octavia Spencer getting ready to enter Farkas Hall #WOY2017 pic.twitter.com/Mvq47ZKQz4
— Harvard Crimson Arts (@thecrimsonarts) January 26, 2017
Hiiii @octaviaspencer 👑😍 #WOY2017 #hastypudding #harvardsquare pic.twitter.com/hxkMm815bK
— Harvard Alumni Assoc (@HarvardAlumni) January 26, 2017
After the parade, Spencer headed to the roast and pudding-pot presentation. Spencer is nominated in the Oscars’ Best Supporting Actress category for her role in Hidden Figures.
HPT is all dressed up for the roast! #WOY2017 pic.twitter.com/Ca2OVfoWuU
— Harvard Crimson Arts (@thecrimsonarts) January 26, 2017
It's Thursday afternoon – do you know where your fave is? @octaviaspencer #WOY2017 pic.twitter.com/uQZGoweHUi
— Bryce Gilfillian (@brycegilfillian) January 26, 2017
.@octaviaspencer admits earning the #hastypudding pot was almost as challenging as winning that Oscar. #wcvb pic.twitter.com/Rz6IWTtm3O
— Julie Loncich (@JulieLoncich) January 26, 2017
Octavia Spencer poses for photos after a parade in her honor in Cambridge #womanoftheyear #hastypudding pic.twitter.com/qw8FSnTYxB
— Emily Mesa-Zendt (@emilyzendt) January 26, 2017
In a Thursday Instagram post, Hasty Pudding also honored its 1981 Woman of the Year, Mary Tyler Moore, who died Wednesday. In Cambridge, Spencer said Moore changed “how we view women, and how we view independent women.”
Hasty Pudding Theatricals has given out its Woman of the Year Award annually since 1951. The award is given to performers “who have made lasting and impressive contributions to the world of entertainment.”