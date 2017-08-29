You can see a free outdoor screening of ‘Jaws’ in Boston

It’s been 42 years since Jaws first splashed into theaters. But with sharks making repeat regional appearances of late, Steven Spielberg’s Martha’s Vineyard classic continues to resonate with locals.

To celebrate the film widely credited with ushering in a new era of modern summer blockbusters, the Lawn on D will hold a free outdoor screening on Sunday, Sept. 3 starting at 7 p.m., complete with vintage 1975 Narragansett cans for purchase so you can crush it like Quint.

While the event is free, be sure to get there early, because if all 2,000-plus people who RSVPed for the event on Facebook show up, they’re gonna need a bigger lawn.