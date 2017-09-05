Chris Pine will reportedly play Robert F. Kennedy in a new TV series

Hollywood must have been pretty impressed with Chris Pine’s Boston accent in The Finest Hours, because the Wonder Woman actor is reportedly set to play Robert F. Kennedy in an upcoming limited series on Hulu.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the series will be based on Larry Tye’s 2016 biography, Bobby Kennedy: The Making of a Liberal Icon. Tye had access to unpublished memoirs, unreleased government files, and 58 boxes of unreleased papers, and interviewed both RFK’s widow, Ethel Kennedy, and his sister Jean Kennedy Smith while researching the book.

If the series comes to fruition, Pine would join the ranks of actors who have portrayed RFK on screen, including Martin Sheen (Kennedy), Barry Pepper (The Kennedys), and most recently, Peter Sarsgaard (Jackie).

Interestingly enough, another Hollywood A-lister is also set to play RFK in an upcoming film: Matt Damon.

Damon discussed the long-gestating biopic in a recent Hollywood Reporter interview, confirming that a script from writer-director Nikolaj Arcel (The Dark Tower) was complete, but that filming had not begun.

“RFK we’ve been working on for a number of years, and Nikolaj Arcel wrote a wonderful script, so we’ll hopefully be making that soon,” Damon said. “I have to get on the treadmill and lose about 30 pounds!”