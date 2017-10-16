Jimmy Kimmel on health care, national tragedies, and Twitter feuds

Jimmy Kimmel on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" –Randy Holmes, ABC
By
DAVE ITZKOFF
New York Times News Service,
8:34 AM

NEW YORK — In the up-and-down landscape of late-night television, Jimmy Kimmel has lately found himself at the top of a crowded field. In his 15th season at ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” he has gained new visibility as a result of monologues in which he has addressed sweeping news events in intimately personal terms. In May, a few days after his newborn son, Billy, underwent emergency open-heart surgery, Kimmel was on the air urging against any health care reform that would deny coverage to people with pre-existing medical conditions.

Kimmel returned to the topic in September amid debate over reform measures introduced by Senate Republicans, including Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, who had said he wanted legislation that would pass what he called the “Jimmy Kimmel test.” Cassidy had explained this to mean, “Would a child born with a congenital heart disease be able to get everything she or he would need in that first year of life?” Kimmel said in a monologue that Cassidy had “lied right to my face”; the bill was never brought to a vote.

Advertisement

This month, Kimmel was tearful as he spoke about the Oct. 1 shooting massacre that occurred at a country-music festival in Las Vegas, his hometown. He also used that monologue to advocate for gun control and said that political leaders including President Donald Trump “should be praying for God to forgive them for letting the gun lobby run this country.”

Amid this increased attention, Kimmel has also been disparaged by critics who say that he is incorrect on key factual points and is repeating information given to him by Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.; that he has overlooked other news stories that might reflect negatively on liberals, such as the downfall of Harvey Weinstein; and that he is wading into politically pointed territory that isn’t appropriate for a network TV host.

This week, Kimmel is in New York, where he will record “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” from the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music. On Sunday, Kimmel spoke in an interview there about how he sees his role as a host, comic and commentator on events of the day. These are edited excerpts from that conversation.

New York Times: How is Billy doing?

Jimmy Kimmel: He’s doing well. He’s going to have another operation coming up soon, and another when he’s around 8 to 10 years old. But he’s doing well.

Advertisement

NYT: Thinking back to that first monologue where you talked about him and the circumstances of his birth, was that difficult for you to perform? Did you hesitate to share that with your audience?

JK: No, but in retrospect, perhaps I should have. Because what I didn’t think through was that, everywhere I went, every day of my life, people would be asking me how my son is doing.

NYT: As I just did.

JK: But thank God I can say he’s doing well. If that wasn’t the case, each day would be very, very painful. But I also felt like I had to say something. Because I’d been talking about the fact that my wife (Molly McNearney, the co-head writer of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”) was pregnant for six months. I left for paternity leave and then I didn’t come back. That was something I had to address.

NYT: Looking at the totality of these monologues, the ones that have dealt with health care and gun control, do you feel that you, or how you approach the show, have been changed in a way that can’t be undone?

JK: It does make you think a little bit more about what you say and maybe you choose your words a bit more carefully. I don’t ever want to get in a situation where I feel compelled to speak about every tragedy, every natural disaster, every murder or car accident or whatever horrible things are going on in the world. If I do that, no one will be interested. You can overdo it.

Advertisement

NYT: One of the criticisms you faced for your monologues about health care was that you’d gotten some of your information from Schumer. Is that correct that you did, and is this a fair criticism?

JK: I did, but I will say I talked to Chuck Schumer three times for, probably, a total of less than eight minutes. As I’ve said, I didn’t know anything about health care, and I wanted to educate myself beforehand. I reached out to a lot of people so I could get my facts straight and find out what the arguments would be.

This notion that they were pulling my strings is one created by right-wing media outlets. It’s just a way of putting a pin in something that scares them. I don’t know why the idea of making sure every American is taken care of should scare a politician. It certainly doesn’t scare the average guy who’s got a job that he doesn’t like and is afraid to quit it because he’s got a pre-existing condition and he may well not get another good job with insurance.

NYT: Do you think some of your detractors are trying to influence what you can or can’t talk about on your show?

JK: I think some of them are. I think some of them are just trying to get Fox News to hire them as on-air commentators. It’s sad. You see people try to engage me in battle that are just trying to give their careers a boost. I won’t be a part of that. With the rare exception.

NYT: Like your back-and-forth on Twitter with Donald Trump Jr.?

JK: I think he’s just trying to position himself as someone of importance, and he seems to be looking for high-profile media figures to fight with. If you go through his Twitter feed, it’s one desperate cry for attention after another. For whatever reason, I decided to give some to him.

NYT: Has there ever been a moment over these recent months, as you’ve waded further into these politicized debates, where ABC stepped in and said, “You can’t do that”?

JK: No, never. They had more concerns about my beard.

NYT: Some people have looked back to the comedy you were doing on “The Man Show,” which was often crude and chauvinistic, and said, who is he to get up on his high horse? Does that past work invalidate what you’re saying now?

JK: Of course not. One has nothing to do with the other. It is almost impossible to offend me when your intent is to make a joke. Sometimes people go too far, and that is one of the perils of being a comedian, and if you don’t ever go too far, you’re probably not a particularly interesting comic. Comedians need a place to experiment, to try things, to bounce things off the wall. Comedy will be worse for it if we don’t allow it.

NYT: You hosted “The Man Show” with Adam Carolla and “Win Ben Stein’s Money” with Ben Stein, who are both more politically conservative than you. Are you still close with them?

JK: To this day, they’re two of my best friends. I’ve had 15 email interactions with Ben Stein over the last 96 hours. Not quite as many with Adam, he’s not a big emailer. It helps me to figure out what I believe. It teaches me and it teaches them how to have a real conversation without just declaring someone the enemy and retreating to your corner.

NYT: For viewers who perhaps once thought of you as a more all-around host — a political centrist, or a refuge from politics altogether — does it concern you if some of these viewers drift away from the show?

JK: It concerns me, but not enough to change what I’m doing. Of course, you want as many people to watch your show as possible. But some things are more important than bringing in a big audience. I hope that we, as a nation, get back to a time where I can have a normal, well-rounded show, that’s more focused on Beyoncé and Jay-Z than Donald and Ivanka. But for the time being, this is what’s at the forefront of people’s minds.

NYT: Jimmy Fallon said in a recent interview that he doesn’t care as much about politics and is not trying to do so many Trump jokes. Is that even possible anymore as a late-night host? Does every comedian have to have a political point of view now?

JK: I don’t think so. Jimmy Fallon, he’s just being true to himself. There are people who don’t care about politics. I certainly know people who care much more about football. Although it’s hard to tell what is football and what is politics nowadays.

TOPICS: Entertainment TV Politics Celebs
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
SNL
TV
SNL's Donald Trump makes Mike Pence leave more events in protest October 15, 2017 | 10:02 AM
Jordan Pond along the Acadia All American road.
Local News
Map: Now is the time to go to Maine for some leaf peeping October 14, 2017 | 12:17 PM
Boston, MA- October 12, 2017: LED furniture decorates an outdoor lounge at HUBweek on City Hall Plaza in Boston, MA on October 12, 2017. Some of the biggest names in technology, business, science, and the arts gather in Boston this week as the HUBweek festival returns for its third year, its organizers hoping to solidify the event’s foundation as a civic staple. The wide-ranging festival features some 175 events over six days, with high-profile speakers, a documentary film series, and town hall-style discussions on issues affecting Boston and beyond. (CRAIG F. WALKER/GLOBE STAFF) section: metro reporter:
Arts
Photos: HUBweek is basically a tech and art dreamscape October 14, 2017 | 10:28 AM
12bottles - New City Ginger Beer (New City)
Beer
Peep fall foliage — and visit three breweries — in this Western Mass. town October 14, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Music
Linkin Park releases 'Carpool Karaoke' with late lead singer October 13, 2017 | 10:42 PM
11/10/2012 LENOX, MA The entrance to Cranwell Hall (cq) at Cranwell Resort (cq) in Lenox. (Aram Boghosian for The Boston Globe)
New England Travel
$80M renovation of Cranwell resort given OK October 13, 2017 | 10:00 PM
The Green Dome, right, and the HUB Lounge at HUBweek on City Hall Plaza on Oct. 12, 2017.
Events
5 cutting-edge ideas and attractions from HUBweek October 13, 2017 | 5:48 PM
GIF-iti in progress on Friday.
Arts
What do you call graffiti in motion? GIF-iti. October 13, 2017 | 5:24 PM
An Eventide Fenway food spread.
Food
One of the best seafood spots in the country just opened in Boston. Take a peek inside. October 13, 2017 | 2:53 PM
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg speaks during the third day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia , Wednesday, July 27, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Events
Watch live: Michael Bloomberg discusses the state of innovation at HUBweek October 13, 2017 | 11:43 AM
Viewers take in 'POLLINATE' at night.
Arts
This Boston sculpture undergoes an amazing transformation at night October 13, 2017 | 10:41 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'He's angry I sexted someone else' October 13, 2017 | 8:48 AM
Entertainment
What to know about the Weinstein scandal, the Affleck allegations, and how Damon fits in October 12, 2017 | 5:43 PM
Events
Watch live: John Kerry speaks about the future of diplomacy at HUBweek October 12, 2017 | 2:59 PM
FILE-- The actress Rose McGowan at a film screening Q&A in New York, July 23, 2015. McGowan said on Oct. 12, 2017, in an Instagram post that her Twitter account had been temporarily suspended, following a tweet in which she accused the actor Ben Affleck of prior knowledge of Harvey WeinsteinÕs misconduct, including toward her.
Entertainment
Twitter says it has unlocked Rose McGowan's account October 12, 2017 | 12:54 PM
Entertainment
Rose McGowan suspended from Twitter after Ben Affleck tweet October 12, 2017 | 11:40 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: ‘My gut says to cut contact’ October 12, 2017 | 9:06 AM
Lifestyle
Scarborough, Brzezinski get a little political at Harvard October 12, 2017 | 8:45 AM
FILE - In this May 25, 2017 file photo, producer Harvey Weinstein appears at the amfAR charity gala during the Cannes 70th international film festival, Cap d'Antibes, southern France. New York City prosecutors say they didn’t have enough evidence to prove model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez’s claim that Weinstein groped her in 2015.
Entertainment
Weinstein Co. may have known of settlements since 2015 October 12, 2017 | 8:03 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters chat October 12, 2017 | 7:13 AM
Many are suggesting that Facebook is not creating it’s own hardware, but a device made by a separate smartphone manufacturer that runs a Facebook-based operating system. Forbes is guessing that HTC is working on a Facebook-friendly phone that will “take social media integration to a whole other level.’’ HTC’s last attempt at a smartphone with a Facebook button, however, proved to be unpopular.Forbes also speculated that Facebook might be announcing an integration with automobiles, as the announcement happens to coincide with the North American International Auto Show.
Travel
A guide for using Twitter and Facebook during travel emergencies October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
BOSTON, MA - 10/11/2017: Keeping eyes on HubWeek... shipping containers being prepared on Boston City Hall Plaza.The painted eyes was by artist VISE_1_Boston. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: LIFESTYLE TOPIC 12HubToday
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Home Ranch will offer a women-only yoga and horses program in Colorado. Steve Glass via the New York Times
Travel
Take yoga on beaches and with animals when you travel October 12, 2017 | 5:00 AM
Prada das Rodas beach on the Ces Islands in Spain.
Travel
Discovering the Caribbean in northern Spain October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
This Durham boutique hotel puts the focus on fun October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
The drive to Saguenay Fjord pays off in cheese curds, views, and kindness October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Maine sculpture park pleases creatures of all sizes with its creatures of all sizes October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Travel
Destroying apathy one beer at a time October 12, 2017 | 12:00 AM
Celebs
Ben Affleck apologizes after actress says he groped her October 11, 2017 | 3:48 PM
A previous Boston Athenaeum Open House.
Events
You can explore rare books and fine art for free this weekend October 11, 2017 | 2:20 PM