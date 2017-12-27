Jenny Slate spent Christmas with Chris Evans’ family

Thanks to a new Instagram post, earlier reports that actors Jenny Slate and Chris Evans had gotten back together are looking more likely.

People magazine reported on Nov. 30 that the local duo — Slate is from Milton, while Evans is from Sudbury — had officially rekindled a romance that first began on the set of their 2017 film “Gifted,” but that ended earlier in 2017. According to the publication, Slate had been spotted helping Evans find an apartment in New York City after the two previously ate dinner together in Atlanta and exchanged tweets.

On Tuesday, Scott Evans, younger brother of the “Captain America” star, posted a photo on Instagram with Slate. He captioned it, “Christmas with my favorite Jew!”

Christmas with my favorite Jew! @jennyslate A post shared by Scott Evans (@scottevansgram) on Dec 25, 2017 at 2:48pm PST