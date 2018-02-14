Kyrie Irving shows off crossover appeal in ‘Uncle Drew’ teaser trailer

The Celtics guard plays a 70-something man who still has basketball skills.

By
12:26 PM

Kyrie Irving has one of the filthiest crossovers in the NBA. But can he also be a crossover Hollywood star?

The first trailer for Irving’s new film “Uncle Drew” hit the internet Wednesday morning, and it looks like the Celtics guard isn’t the only hoopster playing a septuagenarian who can still ball out.

Based on the Pepsi Max “Uncle Drew” web short that later spawned advertisements and several sequels, the film centers around the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, where Dax (Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”) spends his life savings to enter the tournament, but loses his team to his rival (Nick Kroll, “The League”). After spotting Uncle Drew (Irving) crossing up fools on the court, Dax recruits Drew, traveling the country to reunite Drew’s old squad, played by former Celtics Shaquille O’Neal and Nate Robinson, as well as Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, and Lisa Leslie.

Advertisement

No word on whether Celtics great Bill Russell or Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who both appeared in episode two of the web series alongside Irving, will make cameos. “Uncle Drew” shoots into theaters June 29.

TOPICS: Entertainment Movies Celtics Kyrie Irving
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Two people braved the snow as they pass by a paper store on Boylston Street with a Valentine's Day display.
Relationships
The 7 rules of a first date, according to Dinner With Cupid commenters February 14, 2018 | 9:53 AM
Love Letters
My boyfriend isn’t really my boyfriend February 14, 2018 | 8:14 AM
takeout-breakfast-sweet-cheeks
Restaurants
You can now grab takeout breakfast at this biscuit-famous Fenway restaurant February 14, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Tom Brady posts a smiling picture with his son on Instagram.
Celebs
Tom Brady's Instagram post sparks burger banter with Julian Edelman February 13, 2018 | 12:50 PM
Ice climbing
Travel
You can learn to swing an ice ax and climb a frozen cliff February 13, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Aly Raisman nude 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue
Celebs
Aly Raisman, Olivia Culpo pose nude in 2018 Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue February 13, 2018 | 12:14 PM
Adam Rippon of the United States reacts after his performance in the men's single skating free skating in the Gangneung Ice Arena at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Gangneung, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)
Olympics
Adam Rippon's message to the haters: 'I'm a glamazon b**** ready for the runway' February 13, 2018 | 11:10 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'My boyfriend is so passive-aggressive' February 13, 2018 | 8:18 AM
Chefs Deanne Steffen Chinn and Myron Chinn.
Food
This married couple shares the kitchen at one of Boston's top restaurants February 13, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Books
'Thirteen Reasons Why' author expelled from writer organization over harassment February 12, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Sep. 27, 2017 - Actor John Krasinski speaks at the Epicenter Stage in the Seaport District in Boston, Mass. about acting, writing and directing with his brother Paul Krasinski. Photo Credit: Justin Saglio for the Boston Globe. Section: Names. Slug: 28namesKrasinski.
Entertainment
John Krasinski says he's game for a reboot of 'The Office' February 12, 2018 | 3:28 PM
The children’s movie “Peter Rabbit” has drawn some criticism for making light of food allergies.
Movies
Sony apologizes after ‘Peter Rabbit’ movie exploits a food allergy February 12, 2018 | 3:26 PM
1862 Seasons on Main in Stockbridge. (Victoria Abbott Riccardi)
Travel
6 local B&Bs are among the best in America, say TripAdvisor users February 12, 2018 | 2:29 PM
Entertainment
'Family Guy' creator slams Boston city councilor's 'SMILF' response February 12, 2018 | 10:21 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'Was moving in together a mistake?' February 12, 2018 | 9:05 AM
Former President Barack Obama address the participants at a summit on climate change involving mayors from around the globe in Chicago on Dec. 5, 2017.
Arts
National Portrait Gallery unveils Obama portraits February 12, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London on Nov. 27, 2017.
Celebs
Royal wedding guess list: Who gets a nod from Harry, Meghan? February 12, 2018 | 6:15 AM
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose for photographers in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London on Nov. 27, 2017.
Celebs
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle offer details on the big day February 11, 2018 | 7:03 PM
Foolproof beers
Beer
Go on a beer ‘Rhode' trip through 6 Rhode Island cities February 11, 2018 | 5:00 AM
The German chocolate cake doughnut at Blackbird Doughnuts.
Business
Saloniki, Blackbird Donuts will open at Harvard this fall February 10, 2018 | 12:49 PM
Celebs
Kim Cattrall to Sarah Jessica Parker: You're not my friend February 10, 2018 | 12:43 PM
Lifestyle
A Patriots offensive tackle and his wife make their Wrentham home their own February 10, 2018 | 7:00 AM
Billy Joel performs at Fenway Park
Arts
Here are the concerts coming to Fenway Park this summer February 10, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Food
Bottles: Lamplighter Brewing doubles capacity, which should delight thirsty fans used to standing in line February 9, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Entertainment
The story behind the Boston vs. Philly sketch, according to 'SNL' writers February 9, 2018 | 4:26 PM
As of the afternoon of Nov. 2, Rob Delaney had 946,960 Twitter followers. That number surely will have grown by the time you read this. (This photo is a PR handout) Photo credit: Robyn Von Swank/Courtesy of Spiegel -- 15Delaney
Celebs
Rob Delaney announces death of his 2-and-a-half-year-old son on Facebook February 9, 2018 | 2:57 PM
Phillip Phillips performs the national anthem before the AFC championship NFL football game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Music
8 live shows you need to check out this week February 9, 2018 | 1:45 PM
Chalet Marlowe cocktails.
Restaurants
This Olympic pop-up bar in Cambridge feels like a luxe ski lodge February 9, 2018 | 11:20 AM
Ryan McKenna with Ellen DeGeneres.
Entertainment
Super Bowl 'selfie kid' from Mass. gets big surprises from Justin Timberlake and the NFL February 9, 2018 | 9:48 AM
Entertainment
Ellen Pompeo talks Patriots' Super Bowl loss on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' February 9, 2018 | 9:42 AM