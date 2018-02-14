Kyrie Irving shows off crossover appeal in ‘Uncle Drew’ teaser trailer

Kyrie Irving has one of the filthiest crossovers in the NBA. But can he also be a crossover Hollywood star?

The first trailer for Irving’s new film “Uncle Drew” hit the internet Wednesday morning, and it looks like the Celtics guard isn’t the only hoopster playing a septuagenarian who can still ball out.

Based on the Pepsi Max “Uncle Drew” web short that later spawned advertisements and several sequels, the film centers around the Rucker Classic street ball tournament in Harlem, where Dax (Lil Rel Howery, “Get Out”) spends his life savings to enter the tournament, but loses his team to his rival (Nick Kroll, “The League”). After spotting Uncle Drew (Irving) crossing up fools on the court, Dax recruits Drew, traveling the country to reunite Drew’s old squad, played by former Celtics Shaquille O’Neal and Nate Robinson, as well as Reggie Miller, Chris Webber, and Lisa Leslie.

No word on whether Celtics great Bill Russell or Cavaliers big man Kevin Love, who both appeared in episode two of the web series alongside Irving, will make cameos. “Uncle Drew” shoots into theaters June 29.