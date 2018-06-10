Parkland drama teacher accepts award at Tonys

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City.
Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama teacher Melody Herzfeld attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018 in New York City. –Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
By
MAYA SALAM
New York Times News Service,
June 10, 2018

NEW YORK — Melody Herzfeld, a drama teacher who hunkered with her students in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February as a gunman massacred 17 people in its hallways, accepted the excellence in theater education prize at the Tony Awards on Sunday evening.

She said that receiving the award, which is given annually to a K-12 theater teacher by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University, was one of her life’s most significant moments.

“Next to the passing of my dear parents and in-laws, marrying the love of my life and the birth of my amazing sons and reuniting with my theater students, there has never been a more defining moment of my life,” said Herzfeld, director of the drama department at the Parkland, Florida, school.

Advertisement

“All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased,” she said from the stage at Radio City Music Hall, in Manhattan, ahead of the televised portion.

“I remember on Feb. 7, in a circle with my students, encouraging them to be good to each other,” she went on. “And I remember only a week later, on Feb. 14, a perfect day, where all these lessons in my life and in their short lives would be called into action.”

“We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. To be heard. To tell our truth. To make a difference. And to be respected. We teach this every day in every arts class,” she said.

The award includes a $10,000 prize for the winner’s theater program and tickets to the Tony Awards ceremony and gala. Herzfeld has been responsible for more than 50 productions at Stoneman Douglas since 2003.

Just a week after the shooting, Herzfeld’s students performed “Shine,” an original song, at a CNN town hall meeting on gun violence.

“We’re done with all your little games,” they sang. “We’re tired of hearing that we’re too young to ever make a change. You’re not going to knock us down. We’ll get back up again.”

Advertisement

In a statement in May, Herzfeld said that normally she would feel “humbled and grateful” to be recognized for her work, but that it “now means so much more” since her students “have taken to action through speech, performance and passionate honesty.”

TOPICS: Entertainment Tony Awards
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Entertainment
The Tony Awards reach out for some help from The Boss June 10, 2018 | 3:38 PM
Entertainment
'Wedding Crashers' star Vince Vaughn busted at DUI stop June 10, 2018 | 1:56 PM
Entertainment
'Ocean's 8' opens with franchise-best $41.5M to top weekend June 10, 2018 | 11:37 AM
Entertainment
Former GOP aide Wallace lighting it up for MSNBC June 10, 2018 | 11:12 AM
ctor Mindy Kaling at Hulu Summer TCA at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 27, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California.
Local
Dartmouth's Mindy Kaling speaking at alma mater's graduation June 10, 2018 | 8:41 AM
History
Correction: Little Bighorn Artifacts-Auction story June 10, 2018 | 12:29 AM
Boston- 06/09/18- Thousands of participants line up on Boylston Street for the start of The annual Boston Pride Parade that took place through the streets of the Back Bay and South End. Thousands lined the parade route. Photo by John Tlumacki/Globe Staff(metro)
Local
15 kaleidoscopic photos from the 2018 Boston Pride Parade June 9, 2018 | 7:37 PM
In this Jan. 11, 1955 file photo, President Syngman Rhee, head of the Republic of Korea, reacts to the first Associated Press radio photos directly received in Seoul shown to him by Kim Dong Joon, President of the Korean Pacific Press. From left to right are Associated Press staffer Murray Fromson, Photo editor George Sweers, Kim Dong Joon and President Syngman Rhee. Fromson, a longtime CBS News correspondent and former Associated Press reporter, known for his work during the Korean and Vietnam wars, has died. He was 88. His son, Derek Fromson, says he died Saturday morning in Los Angeles.
Entertainment
Longtime CBS News correspondent Murray Fromson dies at 88 June 9, 2018 | 5:59 PM
Entertainment
Abusive messages show dark side of 'Star Wars' fandom June 9, 2018 | 10:17 AM
Beer
Here's what's new at the standout Maine brewery Bissell Brothers June 9, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Pixar co-founder to step down after acknowledging 'missteps' June 8, 2018 | 9:20 PM
Festival-goers walk past the Bonnaroo Arch at dusk during the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Saturday, June 14, 2014, in Manchester, Tenn. (AP Photo, Adam Lau/Knoxville News Sentinel)
Entertainment
Person dies at Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee June 8, 2018 | 5:33 PM
Entertainment
Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles rely on each other for Tony gig June 8, 2018 | 5:30 PM
Entertainment
How to score 'Hamilton' tickets in Boston June 8, 2018 | 4:09 PM
Anthony Bourdain in 2016.
Celebs
Bourdain's suicide is a reminder of celebrities' distance from us June 8, 2018 | 3:37 PM
Bone marrow pizza at Coppa
Food
A field guide to dining in Boston’s South End June 8, 2018 | 3:32 PM
Celebs
Medford native Maria Menounos on turning 40, brain surgery June 8, 2018 | 3:18 PM
Entertainment
Brynn Cartelli, the 15-year-old Mass. champion of 'The Voice,' performed on the 'Today' show June 8, 2018 | 1:49 PM
Entertainment
Smithsonian exhibit highlights Oprah Winfrey June 8, 2018 | 1:49 PM
FILE-- Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57, where he was planning to open Bourdain Market, in New York, Sept. 20, 2015. Bourdain, a travel host whose memoir “Kitchen Confidential” about the dark corners of New York’s restaurants started a career in television, died on June 8, 2018. He was 61. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Books
Read Anthony Bourdain's not-yet-released Provincetown cookbook introduction June 8, 2018 | 12:57 PM
National
Bourdain's imprint to end after contracted books come out June 8, 2018 | 12:34 PM
Anthony Bourdain in 2016.
Entertainment
Reaction to the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain June 8, 2018 | 12:19 PM
HINGHAM;7-24-05;.....and the living is easy...... Ross Phifer (cq) of Hanover enjoys a good book in the shade from a tree at the beach in Hingham Harbor on a perfect summer day . GLOBE STAFF PHOTO BY TOM HERDE Library Tag 07252005 Metro
Books
22 books that local experts say you should read this summer June 8, 2018 | 12:16 PM
Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57, where he is planning to open Bourdain Market, in New York, Sept. 20, 2015. The market will hold a vast collection of about 100 retail and wholesale food vendors from New York, the nation and overseas, including fishmongers, butchers, bakers and other artisans, and eventually at least one full-service restaurant. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Restaurants
What Provincetown meant to Anthony Bourdain June 8, 2018 | 11:51 AM
Celebs
Matt Lauer gets to keep his New Zealand ranch June 8, 2018 | 10:54 AM
FILE-- Anthony Bourdain on Pier 57, where he was planning to open Bourdain Market, in New York, Sept. 20, 2015. Bourdain, a travel host whose memoir “Kitchen Confidential” about the dark corners of New York’s restaurants started a career in television, died on June 8, 2018. He was 61. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
National
Chefs shocked, saddened by Anthony Bourdain's death June 8, 2018 | 9:38 AM
Love Letters
She comes running back to me June 8, 2018 | 8:50 AM
Food
Former 'Top Chef' Boston contestant accused of poisoning neighbor's tree June 7, 2018 | 9:24 PM
Pippa Middleton husband
Celebs
Pippa Middleton reveals she's pregnant June 7, 2018 | 8:50 PM
Entertainment
What critics think of 'Ocean's 8' June 7, 2018 | 2:07 PM