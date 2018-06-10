Parkland drama teacher accepts award at Tonys

NEW YORK — Melody Herzfeld, a drama teacher who hunkered with her students in a classroom at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in February as a gunman massacred 17 people in its hallways, accepted the excellence in theater education prize at the Tony Awards on Sunday evening.

She said that receiving the award, which is given annually to a K-12 theater teacher by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University, was one of her life’s most significant moments.

“Next to the passing of my dear parents and in-laws, marrying the love of my life and the birth of my amazing sons and reuniting with my theater students, there has never been a more defining moment of my life,” said Herzfeld, director of the drama department at the Parkland, Florida, school.

Advertisement

“All the goodness and tragedy that has brought me to this point will never be erased,” she said from the stage at Radio City Music Hall, in Manhattan, ahead of the televised portion.

“I remember on Feb. 7, in a circle with my students, encouraging them to be good to each other,” she went on. “And I remember only a week later, on Feb. 14, a perfect day, where all these lessons in my life and in their short lives would be called into action.”

“We all have a common energy. We all want the same thing. To be heard. To tell our truth. To make a difference. And to be respected. We teach this every day in every arts class,” she said.

The award includes a $10,000 prize for the winner’s theater program and tickets to the Tony Awards ceremony and gala. Herzfeld has been responsible for more than 50 productions at Stoneman Douglas since 2003.

Just a week after the shooting, Herzfeld’s students performed “Shine,” an original song, at a CNN town hall meeting on gun violence.

“We’re done with all your little games,” they sang. “We’re tired of hearing that we’re too young to ever make a change. You’re not going to knock us down. We’ll get back up again.”

Advertisement

In a statement in May, Herzfeld said that normally she would feel “humbled and grateful” to be recognized for her work, but that it “now means so much more” since her students “have taken to action through speech, performance and passionate honesty.”