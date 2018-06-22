Tom Brady sings his heart out ‘in the name of love’ at U2 concert in Boston

We know Tom Brady can take plenty of hits — but can he sing the hits?

The Patriots quarterback and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, attended U2’s concert at TD Garden Thursday night, and Brady posted videos to his Instagram story of himself boisterously singing along to the band’s hit songs “Vertigo” and “Pride (In the Name of Love).”

“The rumors are true,” Brady captioned one video. “I’ll be joining @U2 on the remainder of the #u2eitour.”

In another video, Brady turns the camera on Bundchen, who pantomimes using her phone as a microphone.

“What time is soundcheck tonight guys?” Brady captioned the video.

The full videos are currently available to watch on Brady’s Instagram.

U2 will be back at TD Garden Friday night.