Kyrie Irving says he heard he was traded to the Celtics while filming ‘Uncle Drew’

"I kind of had to decompress. Then I went back in and finished up our dancing."

Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving played six seasons in Cleveland before getting traded to Boston. –Associated Press
By
4:12 PM

On Aug. 22, 2017, a day that Celtics and Cavaliers executives spent hashing out a deal to send Kyrie Irving from Cleveland to Boston, the All-Star point guard was on a movie set dressed as an old man.

In an interview with Boston.com, Irving revealed exactly how things went down on the set of “Uncle Drew.”

During press interviews for the film, two of Irving’s co-stars, NBA Hall of Fame shooting guard Reggie Miller and actor Lil Rel Howery, shared seemingly contradictory versions of how Irving heard about the trade. Miller said last October that he and several other cast members got alerts on their phones while filming a scene in the protagonist’s 1970s-era van, but Irving didn’t have his phone on him. Howery, meanwhile, said in March that Irving’s friend came to tell him about the trade while he was filming a scene in a nightclub.

Advertisement

As it turns out, both accounts are true.

Kyrie Irving as "Uncle Drew" in UNCLE DREW. Photo courtesy of Lionsgate.
Kyrie Irving as Uncle Drew in “Uncle Drew.” —Photo courtesy of Lionsgate.

According to Irving, when Miller and the other cast members got alerts on their phones in the van, they told him right away.

“They were like, ‘Congrats, man, you just got traded,’” Irving said. “And I was like, ‘What? What do you mean?’”

But Irving also said that the trade hadn’t been made official yet. That came later, when the cast was shooting a ridiculous dance scene set in a nightclub. At that point, his friend came in to bring word from his agent that the trade was officially complete. When he heard the news, Irving ran off of the set in a whirl of emotions.

But only for a moment.

“I kind of had to decompress,” Irving said. “Then I went back in and finished up our dancing.”

TOPICS: Entertainment Movies Sports Celtics
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
A bride and groom at Nauticus Marina on the Cape.
Lifestyle
How to get married on the Cape without going broke June 26, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Denzel Washington stars as Robert McCall in Columbia Pictures' EQUALIZER 2.
Entertainment
Watch Denzel Washington clean up the streets of Boston in a new 'Equalizer 2' trailer June 26, 2018 | 11:32 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'I don’t want to rub this breakup in his face' June 26, 2018 | 8:56 AM
A full table at Bar Mezzana.
Food
How to plan a perfect Italian picnic June 26, 2018 | 5:00 AM
0811wilder - (Herbert Hoover Presiential Library Museum)
Books
Association removes Laura Ingalls Wilder's name from award June 25, 2018 | 5:20 PM
TV
Supreme Court declines to hear 'Making a Murderer' case June 25, 2018 | 3:00 PM
Aly Raisman on the cover of 'The Improper Bostonian.'
Celebs
Aly Raisman: 'I'm constantly reliving my abuse' June 25, 2018 | 2:45 PM
TBS series The Last O.G., Ep. 105, Pictured: Tiffany Haddish.
Entertainment
Tiffany Haddish, Kumail Nanjiani among film academy invitees June 25, 2018 | 2:27 PM
Entertainment
Noah Baumbach receives screenwriting award at Nantucket Film Festival June 25, 2018 | 1:28 PM
Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving outside of the Boston Harbor Hotel.
Entertainment
Meet Kyrie Irving, the actor June 25, 2018 | 11:27 AM
A home near Lake Winona in Vermont.
Travel
5 New England lake houses you can rent on Airbnb June 25, 2018 | 10:16 AM
for Travel - intern travel story - Aug. 17, 2010 - Minuteman Bikeway, Arlington, MA. A cyclist glides through the shade on the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington. (Natalie Southwick for The Boston Globe) 05interns
Travel
Reader callout: Where are the best bike trails in the Greater Boston area? June 25, 2018 | 9:55 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters: 'She won’t wait around forever' June 25, 2018 | 8:43 AM
Arts
Berkshire Museum selling nine more art works June 25, 2018 | 12:00 AM
Entertainment
Trump tells Jimmy Fallon to 'be a man' over hair-mussing June 24, 2018 | 8:39 PM
Entertainment
Roseanne Barr in interview: 'I made myself a hate magnet' June 24, 2018 | 3:12 PM
Movies
'Jurassic World' sequel stomps its way to $150 million debut June 24, 2018 | 1:50 PM
Entertainment
Former US poet laureate Donald Hall dies in New Hampshire June 24, 2018 | 1:22 PM
Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, is carried by owner Megan Brainard during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, Calif., Saturday, June 23, 2018. Zsa Zsa won the contest.
Entertainment
Zsa Zsa, the English bulldog, wins World's Ugliest Dog title June 24, 2018 | 3:44 AM
Entertainment
Brigitte Nielsen, 54, has given birth to her fifth child June 23, 2018 | 7:06 PM
Entertainment
Actress Cynthia Nixon says son has come out as transgender June 23, 2018 | 4:38 PM
Entertainment
'Game of Thrones' co-stars Kit Harington, Rose Leslie wed June 23, 2018 | 1:36 PM
Entertainment
A musical about Michael Jackson is headed to Broadway June 23, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Entertainment
Vinnie Paul, co-founder, drummer of Pantera, dies at 54 June 23, 2018 | 10:38 AM
Whoopie pies at Cusser's.
Food
Whoopie pies to be star of a Maine festival June 23, 2018 | 8:19 AM
Riot Girl to honor Joan Weston by Sabrina Kershaw of Deep Ellum and Lone Star Taco Bar in Boston; Burlap and Satin to honor Dolly Parton by Rachel Shaw of Harvard & Stone in LA.
Books
Celebrate cocktails and women’s history at The Hawthorne this weekend June 22, 2018 | 4:35 PM
Food
A Boston chef just beat Bobby Flay June 22, 2018 | 4:22 PM
A dish at Pammy's in Cambridge.
Restaurants
These are the best restaurants in Boston, according to Boston magazine June 22, 2018 | 1:16 PM
Boston, MA - 6/21/2018: Bono performs with U2 at TD Garden on June 21. (Ben Stas for Boston.com)
Music
18 photos of U2 rocking Boston June 22, 2018 | 11:01 AM
Tom Brady at the U2 concert.
Entertainment
Tom Brady sings his heart out ‘in the name of love’ at U2 concert in Boston June 22, 2018 | 9:54 AM