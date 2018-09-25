How to combat stage fright, according to a ‘Hamilton’ star

As Thomas Jefferson in the hit musical, Bryson Bruce has dealt with stage fright using these tips.

21Hamilton Bryson Bruce & Company - HAMILTON National Tour - (c) Joan Marcus. Production photo Credit: Joan Marcus
Bryson Bruce in 'Hamilton.' –Joan Marcus
By
5:00 AM

For an essential guide to the city, sign up for How to Boston, Boston.com’s weekly culture and lifestyle newsletter.

Bryson Bruce was last in Boston in 2017, when he appeared at the Shubert Theatre as part of the national tour of “Rent.” Bruce played Mr. Jefferson, the father of Maureen’s girlfriend, lawyer Joanne Jefferson.

Bruce is back onstage in Boston, and this time, he’s playing a very different Mr. Jefferson. Bruce performs as both Thomas Jefferson and Marquis de Lafayette in the national tour of “Hamilton,” which will be at the Boston Opera House through Nov. 18.

During the second night of the show’s run in Boston, Bruce gave a confident, winning performance befitting of an actor who has performed every year of his life since he was 6 years old. But even at the highest level on the biggest stages, performers like Bruce are capable of experiencing the same stage fright that many people face in board rooms or while giving wedding toasts.

Advertisement

“I’ve definitely dealt with stage fright,” Bruce said. “I want to think that most actors have.”

Bruce said he’s even dealt with stage fright during his time auditioning and performing with the “Hamilton” tour. Over the years, though, he has learned a few tricks to keep himself from being fully paralyzed by its power:

1. Let your body control your mind, not vice-versa

At the start of the second act of “Hamilton,” Bruce switches roles from the Marquis de Lafayette to Thomas Jefferson and is immediately thrust into the spotlight as he struts around the stage during “What’d I Miss.”

“It’s just me popping out there about to do this song and dance,” Bruce said. “So for the first month of doing the show, right before I would walk onstage, my heart was beating so fast. Uncomfortably fast. It was one of those things where it was borderline unhealthy. Your body doesn’t want that. There had to be a way to quell that sensation.”

Bruce said that once he’s out onstage moving and singing, his stage fright isn’t usually so bad. It’s the moment before that always gets him. His best advice to tamp down that feeling before you get going on what you’re scared to begin is to think of a time that you performed perfectly, or as close to perfectly as you can, and remind yourself that you’re capable of doing that.

Advertisement

Remember that time you nailed your work presentation? You can do it again. 

“If you’ve done a show, a performance, or a song perfectly, your body knows it,” Bruce said. “In the end, your body has all of the tools it needs if you’ve learned the materials. Sometimes, getting out of your mind’s way to let your body just live in the moment, in the character, in the song, you can quell that stage fright.”

Bryson Bruce (second from right) as Marquis de Lafayette in ‘Hamilton.’ —Joan Marcus

2. Don’t let perfect get in the way of pretty good

While Bruce did say that knowing in your head that you’re capable of performing perfectly can be a major asset to combating stage fright, being too rigid in pursuit of perfection can also be a bad thing.

“If you’re close to nailing it, you can say, ‘Hey, this might not be perfect, but I’m going to do everything I can and I’m going to have fun,’” Bruce said. “For me, it’s that voice in my head, wondering if something’s going to go wrong, that gets my heart rate up. But there are so many ways to get around that voice and just perform a little more loosely.

“With theater, particularly live theater, sometimes the little changes can impact your performance in a great way,” Bruce continued. “A little extra emphasis on a line, or catching your breath in a different place during a song can be exciting. If you can learn to welcome little changes and letting go of that fear, you can turn it to a positive. Instead of ‘What could go wrong?’ you can say, ‘I can’t wait to see where this goes.’”

Advertisement

So go ahead and improvise your wedding toast a little bit. (A little bit!)

3. Practice, then practice more — but also be ready for any curveballs

Another lesson Bruce has used to keep stage fright at bay came from his former “Rent” co-star, Andover native Katie LaMark. LaMark lives only a few blocks from Bruce in New York City, and has passed along some of her thoughts to Bruce in the past about staying flexible when onstage.

Likening an actor to an ice cube doesn’t sound like much of a compliment, but that’s the metaphor LaMark used to describe her performance style to Bruce.

“She compared herself to an ice cube in a warm room,” Bruce said. “She always wants to be pretty solid, but there’s a little bit of water on the surface. You’re a tiny percentage of liquid, which lets your performance be a little bit fluid onstage, but your core is still so solid.”

Bruce said that the ice cube visual is one that helps him immensely.

“I don’t ever have to be 100 percent a certain way, because what if someone I’m performing with comes at me with something I’m not expecting?” Bruce said. “How can I draw on that and use that? Being flexible can help you build yourself and your performance up so that stage fright becomes an afterthought.”

TOPICS: Entertainment Arts Theater How to Boston
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Lifestyle
Ethan Hawke fans come out to the Coolidge Corner Theatre, including this legendary actress September 24, 2018 | 4:53 PM
Entertainment
Aziz Ansari to perform New England standup shows following anonymous sexual misconduct accusation September 24, 2018 | 4:12 PM
Lobsters at the Maine Lobster Festival
Restaurants
The Maine Department of Health is investigating the restaurant that gives its lobsters weed September 24, 2018 | 3:42 PM
Lifestyle
Bob Woodward to speak at Wilbur Theatre on Dec. 11 September 24, 2018 | 2:17 PM
Entertainment
Ellen Pompeo says it's 'more rare to have women support women when you’re on top' September 24, 2018 | 12:21 PM
Love Letters
Should I risk my career and move for him? September 24, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Arts
Robert Indiana's Maine home needs love if it's to be a museum September 23, 2018 | 11:15 AM
Beer
9 questions with Notch Brewing's Chris Lohring September 22, 2018 | 5:00 AM
Media
Ten broadcasters inducted into Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame September 21, 2018 | 5:42 PM
KO at the Shipyard These perfectly firm, golden brown, 5-inch-round pies leave everyone wanting more. Read the full Globe review (Glenn Yoder, Globe Staff) 256 Marginal St., Building 16, Boston Harbor Shipyard & Marina, East Boston. 617-418-5234, kocateringandpies.com. All major credit cards. Wheelchair accessible. Restrooms not. Get more detailed information about KO at the Shipyard
Food
A South Boston savory pie shop just permanently shuttered September 21, 2018 | 4:10 PM
A woman holds a rescue at Wag Wednesday at City Hall Plaza.
Animals
7 ways you can be a dog lover without a dog of your own September 21, 2018 | 4:08 PM
Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton.
Entertainment
What it's like to be in the room where it happened at 'Hamilton' in Boston September 21, 2018 | 3:41 PM
Beat Brew Hall.
Beer
A well-known Cambridge jazz lounge has been flipped into a beer hall September 21, 2018 | 1:29 PM
Entertainment
Chris Evans to star in a new thriller series based on a local author's book September 21, 2018 | 12:09 PM
Love Letters
I fantasize about others September 21, 2018 | 9:04 AM
A pair of American Airlines jets are parked on the airport apron in Miami in 2017.
Travel
Will American Airlines bar customers from changing a ticket? September 20, 2018 | 7:05 PM
Entertainment
Southie native Deirdre Devlin takes home Emmy for ‘Robot Chicken’ September 20, 2018 | 5:23 PM
Jennifer Eagan.
Media
A local TV reporter is moving to a rival station September 20, 2018 | 4:41 PM
Nicholas Christopher on stage at the Boston Opera House.
Entertainment
'Hamilton' star celebrates performing for hometown Boston crowd on Instagram September 20, 2018 | 4:28 PM
Hooked at Bow Market.
Restaurants
Hooked Fish Shop brings global street seafood to Bow Market September 20, 2018 | 2:49 PM
BOSTON, MA - 9/11/2018: “Winnie-the-Pooh: Exploring a Classic,” getting set up at the MFA’s Torf Gallery for exhibition starting September 22, 2018 to January 6, 2019: Charlotte King, Exhibitions Manager, Victoria and Albert Museum, London installing the exhibition with her hands on Pooh. His other friends present are Eeyore, Kanga and Roo, Piglet and Tigger. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC stand alone photo
Arts
Get to know almost a century of Winnie-the-Pooh at the MFA September 20, 2018 | 2:45 PM
Jon Favreau, from left, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer and Tommy Vietor during the HBO Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. on July 25, 2018.
Entertainment
'Pod Save America' political podcast is coming to HBO September 20, 2018 | 2:40 PM
Harvard
Food
You can take Harvard lectures from all-star chefs for free September 20, 2018 | 12:54 PM
Entertainment
Harvard black culture awards to honor Colin Kaepernick, Dave Chappelle September 20, 2018 | 12:20 PM
Lifestyle
Waltham magician Shin Lim wins ‘America’s Got Talent’ and the $1 million grand prize September 20, 2018 | 11:55 AM
Joey Ryan, left, and Kenneth Pattengale of The Milk Carton Kids perform during the Americana Honors and Awards show on Sept. 12, 2018, in Nashville, Tenn.
Music
Grab tickets to these 5 concerts before they sell out September 20, 2018 | 9:08 AM
Love Letters
He’s hooked up with almost all of his friends September 20, 2018 | 9:01 AM
Demi Lovato arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20, 2018.
Celebs
Demi Lovato's mom says star is 'getting the help she needs' September 20, 2018 | 7:43 AM
Love Letters
Love Letters Chat: 9-20-18 September 20, 2018 | 7:10 AM
Cary Jogi Fukunaga at the Monaco palace for the Princess Grace Foundation gala in Monaco in 2015.
Entertainment
Director of James Bond 2020 film announced September 20, 2018 | 5:59 AM