A movie about a Bruins legend is in the works

Derek Sanderson — one of the "Big Bad Bruins" — will be portrayed on the big-screen.

Derek Sanderson.
Derek Sanderson. –Courtesy Casey Sherman
By
4:52 PM

The rise, fall, and redemption of a Stanley Cup-winning former Boston Bruins player is set to receive the big-screen treatment.

Casey Sherman, one of the Boston-based authors behind the books that later became “The Finest Hours” and “Patriots Day,” has completed a script and is set to produce “Turk,” a film about Bruins center Derek Sanderson. Sherman will produce the film through his Fort Point Media banner along with writing/producing partner Dave Wedge and “Black Mass” producer Michael Bassick.

Sanderson made a name for himself during his Bruins career, earning Rookie of the Year honors during the 1967-68 season and assisting Bobby Orr’s Stanley Cup-winning goal in 1970. But due to alcohol and drug addiction, Sanderson’s career and life cratered and, by his own account, he was left penniless and sleeping on park benches. He was eventually able to get sober in the mid-1980s.

Advertisement

Sherman, who spent time with Sanderson during the four months he worked on the script, said he was a young fan of Sanderson’s.

“I used to watch the Big Bad Bruins on my grandparents’ television set in Hyannis growing up,” Sherman said. “I was always a fan of Bobby Orr, Phil Esposito, and Derek Sanderson. And to have the opportunity to be involved in this project, not only as the screenwriter but as the producer, was a great opportunity.”

