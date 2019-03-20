How you could land a role in a local screenwriter’s movie about a Bruins legend

Things are moving along for a local screenwriter’s movie about a Stanley Cup-winning Boston Bruins legend.

Casey Sherman, one of the Boston-based authors behind the books that later became “The Finest Hours” and “Patriots Day,” has written and is set to produce “Turk,” a film about Bruins center Derek Sanderson.

Sanderson, who rose to prominence during his Bruins career, earned Rookie of the Year honors during the 1967-68 season and assisted Bobby Orr’s Stanley Cup-winning goal in 1970. But due to alcohol and drug addiction, Sanderson’s career and life cratered and, by his own account, he was left penniless and sleeping on park benches. He was eventually able to get sober in the mid-1980s.

Advertisement

While Sherman has completed a script for “Turk,” he and fellow producers Dave Wedge and Michael Bassick are still looking to partner with a studio and cast the film. In the meantime, the producers will hold a free live reading of the script on June 2 in front of a live audience at the Mandarin Oriental, Boston.

According to Sherman, the producers are looking for male and females actors ages 25 to 50 to play Sanderson, Orr, additional members of the Bruins, as well as other characters for the live read. Any actors chosen for the live read also will be considered for roles in the actual film. Interested actors should contact Slate Casting at SlateCastingTurk@gmail.com.

More details about attending the event, including how to register, will be available once Sherman and co. find their actors.