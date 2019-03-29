‘The Bachelorette’ filmed all over Boston on Thursday

Is it rose season in Boston already?

ABC’s hit dating reality show “The Bachelorette” had the flower on many locals’ minds on Thursday as Hannah Brown rolled around town with a camera crew and one of her potential suitors to film portions of upcoming season 15. (For a spoiler on which suitor, click here.) Host Chris Harrison revealed former “Bachelor” contestant Brown as the newest “Bachelorette” during the March 12 finale of “Bachelor” Colton Underwood’s season.

Hannah B is filming for the bachelorette in Quincy market today!! pic.twitter.com/HFQqvGvODG — Kaitlin Cider (@Kcider14) March 28, 2019

Brown’s Boston day started at Faneuil Hall with a “run-and-jump hug” — standard for a “Bachelorette” one-on-one date, fans of the show know. After Brown and her suitor greeted each other for the cameras, the two strolled around the area: Onlookers caught the pair joining a Faneuil Hall street performer, walking inside Quincy Market and through the Financial District, and rolling around on Boston Common.

Brown and her date later stopped by the iconic Cheers bar in Beacon Hill before walking out onto the floor at the Boston Celtics’ practice center, the Auerbach Center in Brighton, where they were greeted by Celtics players Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier.

“Bachelor” creator Mike Fleiss tweeted a photo of Brown, her date, and the two players with the caption, “Guess where #TheBachelorette is now…,” followed by another photo of Brown in a Celtics jersey making a shot with Rozier looking on.

Boston isn’t the only New England locale that Brown and the show are visiting. Filming for the show kicked off in Newport, R.I. on March 21 and is slated to continue there through Sunday.

Brown’s “Bachelorette” season is scheduled to premiere on ABC at 8 p.m. on May 13.