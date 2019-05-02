Watch Tom Brady team up with Jimmy Kimmel to torment Matt Damon

Tom Brady and Matt Damon took part in a sketch that will air on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday night, and it looks like the Patriots quarterback had a smashing good time.

What happens when you team up @TomBrady and @JimmyKimmel for a challenge? 😂😂SEE MORE TONIGHT on @JimmyKimmelLive! pic.twitter.com/kD0e1ZC9cb — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 2, 2019

In a preview clip released by ABC that aired on “Good Morning America” Thursday morning, Brady, Kimmel, and Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez stop by a house, where Kimmel challenges Brady to throw a football through a closed window. Brady completes the challenge with ease.

That’s when longtime Kimmel frenemy Damon emerges from the house, the actor angrily confronting the trio while wearing a “We Bought a Zoo” T-shirt.

“Oh, my gosh,” Kimmel says, feigning concern. “Do you live here?”

Brady’s glass-shattering vandalism may seem like an unprovoked attack, but he’s been an indirect part of Damon and Kimmel’s long-running feud before. Back in February 2017, Damon impersonated the Patriots quarterback in order to sneak onto Kimmel’s show.

The complete skit will be part of Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, which airs at 11:35 p.m. on ABC.