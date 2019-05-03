Watch Jimmy Kimmel interview ‘Baby Tom Brady’

"This is what every toddler in New England looks like."

By
10:54 AM

Jimmy Kimmel welcomed Tom Brady to his show on Thursday night, with the duo vandalizing Matt Damon’s house and discussing why the quarterback doesn’t need to be the highest-paid player, among other topics. But before the Patriots quarterback arrived on stage, Kimmel conducted an interview with a different, much younger “Tom Brady.”

Kimmel interviewed “Tom Brady Fitzpatrick,” an adult actor playing a 2-year-old from Seekonk named after the Patriots quarterback.

“You have a very full beard for a 2-year-old,”  Kimmel observed.

“Maybe where you’re from this is a full beard,” the “toddler” shot back. “But trust me, my hand to God, this is what every toddler in New England looks like. From Scituate to Swampscott, from Roslindale to Raynham, from Mattapan to Mattapoisett.”

Advertisement

Regular “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” viewers may recognize “Tom Brady Fitzpatrick” from an April 8 episode of the show, in which the same actor played Brock Holt’s son, Griffim. after the toddler landed his Red Sox father on the 10-day injured list after poking him in the eye.

TOPICS: Entertainment TV Tom Brady Patriots
