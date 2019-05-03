Tom Brady tells Jimmy Kimmel why he doesn’t need to be the highest-paid player

Tom Brady may be the G.O.A.T., but he says he doesn’t need to be paid like it.

Along with breaking Matt Damon’s window with Jimmy Kimmel on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Thursday, Brady also sat down for an interview with the late-night host to discuss staying in shape, the drive to keep winning, and why he doesn’t mind that a number of NFL stars make more per year than he does.

Kimmel said one of the things he admires about Brady is that he doesn’t feel the need to top the NFL earnings list.

“You should be the highest-paid player in football, but you’re not the highest-paid player because you don’t demand that,” Kimmel said. “I think you’re like 18th or 20th. Shouldn’t you be the highest-paid guy?”

Brady initially brushed off the question with a bit of a joke about the earning power of his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

“I think the thing I’ve always felt for me and my life, winning [has] been a priority, and my wife makes a lot of money,” Brady told Kimmel.

He then went into a bit more detail about why he doesn’t demand top dollar from the Patriots.

“Actually it’s a salary cap, you can only spend so much, and the more that one guy gets is less for others,” Brady said. “I think [from] a competitive advantage standpoint, I’d like to get a lot of good players around me.”