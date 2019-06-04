‘The Bachelorette’ went to Boston and Rhode Island on Monday’s episode. Here’s what happened.

Though most of Monday’s episode of “The Bachelorette” focused more on the Luke-on-Luke drama than the scenery, New England fans still may have been excited to spot some familiar places on ABC’s reality dating hit.

At the top of the show, host Chris Harrison told the 15 remaining suitors vying for “Bachelorette” Hannah Brown’s affection to pack their bags. They were headed to Newport, R.I.

Before seeing too much of the Ocean State, however, singer-songwriter Jed Wyatt was whisked away to a one-on-one date with simple instructions: “Meet me in Boston.”

As some sharp-eyed Bostonians noted in March, Brown and Wyatt’s date started with a stroll through Quincy Market and the Financial District. The couple also stopped in a photo booth, kissed in the Cheers bar at the request of chanting patrons, and snacked on ice cream on Boston Common.

The date finished off with a trip to the Auerbach Center, the Boston Celtics’ training facility. The couple changed into custom jerseys and shot hoops with players Jaylen Brown and Terry Rozier. The “Bachelorette” also turned to Jaylen Brown for pointers on her dating life, asking what she should look for in a man.

“Somebody that makes you laugh. Somebody who you can be yourself with. Somebody who respects you,” the Celtics forward advised. “Somebody who’s there for the rough times and the good times. Somebody that’s going to accept you for your flaws and your beauty.”

The rest of the episode took place back in Newport, where things got physical at a rugby group date at Fort Adams State Park, and Brown went on a one-on-one date with Tyler Cameron. She and the general contractor fished for lobsters, stopped at the White Horse Tavern, and slow-danced at an intimate concert by country musician Jake Owen.

Next week’s episode will pick back up in Rhode Island, and the fate of the suitors will be revealed.