John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer are in a Twitter war over the Stanley Cup Final

John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer may have played one of the most beloved TV couples in recent memory as Jim and Pam Halpert on “The Office,” but they’re at odds when it comes to the Stanley Cup Final.

During the first intermission of Game 6 between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues on Sunday night, Fischer, who was raised in St. Louis, talked about how she and Krasinski, a Newton native, rooted against each other’s hometown teams while “The Office” was filming.

“Let me tell you something, this feud has been going on for a long time between us,” Fischer said. “Because when we were shooting the show, the Red Sox and the Cardinals were in the World Series. And [“The Office” actress] Phyllis [Smith] and I — Phyllis is from St. Louis — we would be in my trailer cheering for the Cardinals. And [Krasinski] had [“Office” actors] B.J. [Novak] and Steve Carell in his trailer cheering for the Red Sox, and they swept us in four games.

“And it is my turn,” Fischer continued. “It is my turn to rub it in his face.”

Krasinski responded on Twitter in the middle of the game, quote-tweeting a video of Fischer’s interview and writing, “Soooooo… I should invite someone else to game 7?”

Soooooo… I should invite someone else to game 7? https://t.co/3vMH7qSB3w — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 10, 2019

Sunday wasn’t the first time Krasinski and Fischer have taken friendly swipes at each other during the series. The duo engaged in some Twitter banter before the series started, and after the Blues beat the Bruins in Game 5, Fischer tweeted a Stanley Cup joke referencing “The Office” character Stanley Hudson.

“Uh oh. @johnkrasinski Looks like Pam might be going home with Stanley,” Fischer tweeted. “Who would have guessed!”

“Wow… this is how you wanna play this Fischer?,” Krasinski responded. “… ok. Game ON!”