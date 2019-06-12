Jenna Fischer shared a doctored photo of her and John Krasinski before the Stanley Cup Final

Jenna Fischer isn’t waiting until Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to keep her Twitter war with John Krasinski going.

The actress tweeted an edited photo of her and her former on-screen husband on “The Office” each wearing the jersey of their favorite teams, the St. Louis Blues and Boston Bruins, respectively.

“It all comes down to tonight,” Fischer, who was raised in St. Louis, tweeted. “Game 7.”

While it would be pretty cool if Fischer and the Newton native managed to meet up for a hockey-themed photoshoot, the original image sans jerseys is from the final season of “The Office.”

During the first intermission of the Bruins’ Game 6 win over the Blues on Sunday night, Fischer discussed how her and Krasinski’s rooting interests were also at odds while “The Office” was filming.

“Let me tell you something, this feud has been going on for a long time between us,” Fischer said. “Because when we were shooting the show, the Red Sox and the Cardinals were in the World Series. And [“The Office” actress] Phyllis [Smith] and I — Phyllis is from St. Louis — we would be in my trailer cheering for the Cardinals. And [Krasinski] had [“Office” actors] B.J. [Novak] and Steve Carell in his trailer cheering for the Red Sox, and they swept us in four games.

“And it is my turn,” Fischer continued. “It is my turn to rub it in his face.”