John Krasinski recruits another ‘Office’ cast member in Stanley Cup Twitter war with Jenna Fischer

Another member of “The Office” cast has shown their true black-and-yellow colors.

As Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final was about to begin, John Krasinski took a moment to continue his Twitter war with former on-screen spouse Jenna Fischer.

“Jenna Fischer, I know we’ve been having our ups and downs recently,” he said from TD Garden. “I just wanted to say, I’m really sorry you’re not here.”

As Krasinski continued, “Office” actor David Denman sat down next to him. Denman played Roy, Fischer’s other on-screen love interest, in the series.

“Honestly, let’s just have the best team win,” Krasinski said. “Both teams have been playing incredibly well. And I think it’s just an exciting series for hockey, and I just think at the end of the day it’s about hockey. It’s about hockey fans. So, good luck.”

Advertisement

Denman isn’t the only cast member to side with Krasinski. Steve Carell took to Twitter to show his Bruins pride this morning.

“Ha. Ha. Ha. Well played,” Fischer responded. “Just be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game. #GoBlues”

To be fair, Denman took to Instagram to say he might have gone blue if Fischer had asked.

“If only you’d have called @msjennafischer,” he wrote. “Sorry. May the best team win! @nhl”