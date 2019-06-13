The Stanley Cup Twitter war between John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer ended peacefully

"Next time Fischer... next time."

CULVER CITY, CA - MARCH 16: Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski arrive at 'The Office' series finale wrap party at Unici Casa Gallery on March 16, 2013 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)
Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski. –Valerie Macon/Getty Images
By
2:17 PM

The Stanley Cup-inspired Twitter tiff between “The Office” actors Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski has seemingly reached an amicable end.

Related Links

Following the St. Louis Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Fischer, who was raised in St. Louis, happily tweeted about the result.

“I love you St. Louis!” Fischer wrote. “I love all of you who watched this game at Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations @StLouisBlues Stanley Cup Winners!”

Newton native Krasinski, who trolled Fischer on Twitter prior to the start of Game 7 by bringing “The Office” actor and Fischer’s on-screen ex-fiancé David Denman to the game, was gracious in defeat.

Advertisement

“Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis,” Krasinski wrote. “A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time.”

TOPICS: Entertainment Celebs Stanley Cup Final Bruins TV John Krasinski
Want to see what readers are saying about our stories?
Check out the conversations on Boston.com's Facebook Page
Tips? Corrections? Feedback? Email us at tips@boston.com
Revolution Axe Throwing Everett
Lifestyle
The Boston area's second ax-throwing bar is officially opening this month June 13, 2019 | 2:07 PM
Love Letters
I’m around a lot of women June 13, 2019 | 9:01 AM
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend June 13, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Rob Gronkowski, Aly Raisman, and Camille Kostek at TD Garden for Game Seven of the Stanley Cup Final on June 12.
Celebs
Here are 11 celebrities who were at TD Garden for Game 7 June 13, 2019 | 12:06 AM
Entertainment
John Krasinski recruits another 'Office' cast member in Stanley Cup Twitter war with Jenna Fischer June 12, 2019 | 9:19 PM
Steve Carell Boston Bruins Stanley Cup
Entertainment
Sorry, Pam: Steve Carell reminded everyone that he supports the Bruins June 12, 2019 | 1:50 PM
Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski.
Entertainment
The Jim-Pam Twitter feud is officially back on June 12, 2019 | 12:33 PM
Entertainment
Why Mindy Kaling is 'not going to talk to anyone' for now about the identity of her child's father June 12, 2019 | 12:24 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
How do I make the most of a group interview? Elaine Varelas offers insight June 12, 2019 | 9:59 AM
Love Letters
He’s still drinking June 12, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Arts
A 'Downton Abbey' exhibition is coming to Boston June 11, 2019 | 5:24 PM
Bruins
'Get ready to be loud': The Bruins practice facility is hosting a Game 7 watch party June 11, 2019 | 2:38 PM
Love Letters
He tried to kick me out of a hotel June 11, 2019 | 8:51 AM
Lifestyle
6 notable, local men share a favorite memory of their fathers June 11, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Geena Davis Glow Netflix
Entertainment
Wareham's Geena Davis will guest star in Emmy-winning Netflix show June 11, 2019 | 12:00 AM
Bo Burnham at the Liberty Hotel.
Entertainment
Bo Burnham will compose songs for the 'Sesame Street' movie June 10, 2019 | 5:07 PM
Entertainment
John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer are in a Twitter war over the Stanley Cup Final June 10, 2019 | 12:00 PM
Celebs
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger announce marriage June 10, 2019 | 9:51 AM
Love Letters
Am I being used for sex? June 10, 2019 | 8:56 AM
Entertainment
Ali Stroker made Tony Awards history with emotional win June 10, 2019 | 5:52 AM
Tens of thousands participated in the annual Boston Pride Parade on Saturday, June 8.
Events
13 scenes from a picture-perfect Boston Pride Parade June 9, 2019 | 4:17 PM
Movies
'Secret Life of Pets 2' bests 'Dark Phoenix' at box office June 9, 2019 | 4:15 PM
Entertainment
Lil Nas X's 'Old Town Road' inspires autistic boy to sing June 8, 2019 | 6:42 PM
A woman wearing a pride flag runs down Charles St. during the 2018 Boston Pride Parade as it passes on Clarendon St.
Events
Watch the 2019 Boston Pride Parade June 8, 2019 | 12:15 PM
Crave the Unexpected
Arts
Interactive drip art and handcrafted ice cream will pop up at the ICA this summer June 7, 2019 | 3:40 PM
Brendan Roach Alex Trebek Jeopardy!
Entertainment
Meet the Cambridge man who beat the 'Jeopardy' contestant who beat James Holzhauer June 7, 2019 | 2:53 PM
Love Letters
I told him to leave June 7, 2019 | 8:24 AM
In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Dr. John performs at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival in New Orleans.
Music
'Dr. John,' funky New Orleans 'night-tripper' musician, dies June 6, 2019 | 6:41 PM
New Kids on the Block 80s Baby Music Video
Entertainment
New Kids on the Block's new music video is a revealing peek into the band's current tour June 6, 2019 | 1:39 PM
Former President Barack Obama, right, and former first lady Michelle Obama appear at the Obama Foundation Summit in Chicago on Oct. 31, 2017.
Entertainment
Obamas to produce exclusive podcasts for Spotify June 6, 2019 | 12:24 PM