The Stanley Cup Twitter war between John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer ended peacefully

The Stanley Cup-inspired Twitter tiff between “The Office” actors Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski has seemingly reached an amicable end.

Following the St. Louis Blues’ 4-1 victory over the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals, Fischer, who was raised in St. Louis, happily tweeted about the result.

“I love you St. Louis!” Fischer wrote. “I love all of you who watched this game at Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations @StLouisBlues Stanley Cup Winners!”

I love you St. Louis! I love all of you who watched this game at Enterprise Center. I love all of you who watched in the pouring rain from Busch Stadium. From viewing parties and at home! We All Bleed Blue! Congratulations @StLouisBlues Stanley Cup Winners! https://t.co/sGib9JunPl — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) June 13, 2019

Newton native Krasinski, who trolled Fischer on Twitter prior to the start of Game 7 by bringing “The Office” actor and Fischer’s on-screen ex-fiancé David Denman to the game, was gracious in defeat.

Advertisement

“Well, a big congrats to everyone in St. Louis,” Krasinski wrote. “A tough loss, but a momentous occasion! Great series! Next time Fischer… next time.”