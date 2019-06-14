Jimmy Fallon mocks Boston sports fans after Stanley Cup loss

Jimmy Fallon may have spent years playing Boston sports super-fans on “Saturday Night Live” and in “Fever Pitch,” but the “Tonight Show” host didn’t cut the Boston Bruins any slack in his Thursday night monologue.

Fallon started by congratulating the St. Louis Blues, who beat the Bruins 4-1 in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final Wednesday night.

“Everybody in St. Louis went nuts,” Fallon said. “They got drunk, they flipped over the Arch, it was unbelievable.”

Then, Fallon pulled out his reliable Boston accent.

“That’s right the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7,” Fallon said. “It was tough for people in Boston, who were like, ‘we might not win another championship for three for four months.'”