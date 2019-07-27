Julian Edelman has a new position: movie critic

On his tongue-in-cheek YouTube review series MovieTyme, Edelman weighed in on Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

By
Isaac Feldberg
12:08 PM

“Once Upon a Time” in… Foxboro?

While Julian Edelman seems happy enough sticking around Massachusetts for now, the Patriots wide receiver’s still keeping one eye on Hollywood.

On the first episode of his new YouTube “review series” MovieTyme – a thinly veiled promotion for Showcase Cinemas posted Friday – Edelman weighed in on Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood,” showcasing a more playful side.

“It delves into a vast and profound world of Hollywood in its golden age,” said Edelman, discussing the movie with teammate Sony Michel. “A lot of complex themes, challenging artistry and well-crafted writing.”

What’s behind Edelman’s new day job? “Now that I’m an A-list Hollywood hotshot, I feel like my opinion matters,” explained Edelman, referencing recent Showtime documentary, “100%: Julian Edelman.”

This is far from Edelman’s first foray into YouTube criticism; fans will remember his similarly wacky paean to burgers, “BurgerTyme,” and surreal kitchen nightmare, “Smoothie Tyme.” 

Watch the full video above.

TOPICS: Entertainment Julian Edelman Patriots Movies
