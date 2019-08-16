‘Easy Rider’ star, 1960s swashbuckler Peter Fonda dies at 79

The official cause of death was lung cancer.

In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, Peter Fonda, poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif.
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 23, 2009 file photo, Peter Fonda, poses atop a Harley-Davidson motorcycle in Glendale, Calif. Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right both writing and starring in counterculture classics like “Easy Rider,” has died. His family says in a statement that Fonda died Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at his home in Los Angeles. He was 79. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File) –AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File
SHARE TWEET
By
LINDSEY BAHR and ANDREW DALTON
AP,
August 16, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Actor Peter Fonda, the son of a Hollywood legend who became a movie star in his own right after both writing and starring in the counter-culture classic “Easy Rider,” died Friday at his home of complications from lung cancer. He was 79.

“I am very sad,” Jane Fonda said in a statement. “He was my sweet-hearted baby brother. The talker of the family. I have had beautiful alone time with him these last days. He went out laughing.”

Born into Hollywood royalty as Henry Fonda’s only son, Peter Fonda carved his own path with his non-conformist tendencies and earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the psychedelic road trip movie “Easy Rider.” He would never win that golden statuette, but he would later be nominated for his leading performance as a Vietnam veteran and widowed beekeeper in “Ulee’s Gold.”

Advertisement

Fonda was born in New York in 1940 to parents whose personas were the very opposite of the rebellious images their kids would cultivate. Father Henry Fonda was already a Hollywood giant, known for playing straight-shooting cowboys and soldiers. Mother Frances Ford Seymour was a Canadian-born U.S. socialite.

He was only 10 years old when his mother died. She had a nervous breakdown after learning of her husband’s affair and was confined to a hospital. In 1950, she killed herself. It would be about five years before Peter Fonda learned the truth behind her death.

Fonda accidentally shot himself and nearly died on his 11th birthday. It was a story he told often, including during an acid trip with members of The Beatles and The Byrds during which Fonda reportedly said, “I know what it’s like to be dead.”

John Lennon would use the line in The Beatles song “She Said She Said.”

Fonda went to private schools in Massachusetts and Connecticut as a child, moving on to the University of Nebraska in his father’s home state, joining the same acting group — the Omaha Community Playhouse — where Henry Fonda got his start.

He then returned to New York and joined the Cecilwood Theatre, getting small roles on Broadway and guest parts on television shows including “Naked City” and “Wagon Train.”

Advertisement

Fonda had an estranged relationship with his father throughout most of his life, but he said that they grew closer over the years before Henry Fonda died in 1982.

“Peter is all deep sweetness, kind and sensitive to his core. He would never intentionally harm anything or anyone. In fact, he once argued with me that vegetables had souls (it was the ’60s),” his sister Jane Fonda said in her 2005 memoir. “He has a strange, complex mind that grasps and hangs on to details ranging from the minutiae of his childhood to cosmic matters, with a staggering amount in between. Dad couldn’t appreciate and nurture Peter’s sensitivity, couldn’t see him as he was. Instead he tried to shame Peter into his own image of stoic independence.”

Although Peter never achieved the status of his father or even his older sister, the impact of “Easy Rider,” which just celebrated its 50th anniversary, was enough to cement his place in popular culture.

Fonda collaborated with another struggling young actor, Dennis Hopper, on the script about two weed-smoking, drug-slinging bikers on a trip through the Southwest as they make their way to New Orleans for Mardi Gras.

On the way, Fonda and Hopper befriend a drunken young lawyer — Jack Nicholson in a breakout role — but raise the dander of Southern rednecks and are murdered before they can return home.

Fonda’s character Wyatt wore a stars-and-stripes helmet and rode a motorcycle called “Captain America,” re-purposing traditional images for the counter-culture.

Actress Illeana Douglas tweeted her condolences Friday with the hashtag “RIPCaptainAmerica.”

Advertisement

“‘Easy Rider’ depicted the rise of hippie culture, condemned the establishment, and celebrated freedom,” Douglas wrote. “Peter Fonda embodied those values and instilled them in a generation.”

Fonda had played bikers before “Easy Rider.” In the 1966 Roger Corman-directed “Wild Angels,” in which he plays Heavenly Blues, leader of a band of Hells Angels, Fonda delivers a speech that could’ve served as both a personal mantra and a manifesto for the youth of the ’60s.

“We wanna be free!” Fonda tells a preacher in the film. “We wanna be free to do what we wanna do. We wanna be free to ride. We wanna be free to ride our machines without being hassled by the man! And we wanna get loaded!”

Fonda produced “Easy Rider” and Hopper directed it for a meager $380,000. It went on to gross $40 million worldwide, a substantial sum for its time.

The film was a hit at Cannes, netted a best screenplay Oscar nomination for Fonda, Hopper and Terry Southern, and has since been listed on the American Film Institute’s ranking of the top 100 American films. The establishment gave its official blessing in 1998 when “Easy Rider” was included in the United States National Film Registry for being “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant.”

In 1969, he told The Associated Press that, “As for my generation, it was time they started doing their own speaking. There has been too much of the ‘silent majority’ — at both ends of the generation gap.”

He did reflect later in a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter that it may have impacted his career prospects: “It certainly put a nail in the coffin of ‘the next Dean Jones at Disney.’ “

Fonda’s output may have been prolific, but he was not always well-regarded, which he was acutely aware of. But he said that “Ulee’s Gold,” which came out in 1997, was the “most fun” he’d ever had making a movie. He wore the same wire-rimmed glasses his father wore in “On Golden Pond,” although he said beyond that he was not channeling Henry Fonda in the performance. He lost out on the Oscar to Nicholson, who won for “As Good as It Gets.”

Nicholson said in his acceptance speech that it as an honor to be nominated alongside “my old bike pal Fonda.”

He remained prolific for the rest of his life with notable performances as the heel in Steven Soderbergh’s “The Limey,” from 1999, and in James Mangold’s 2007 update of “3:10 to Yuma.” He’d even play himself in an episode of the spoof documentary series “Documentary Now!” about life as “an Oscar Bridesmaid.”

Fonda is survived by his third wife, Margaret DeVogelaere, his daughter, actress Bridget Fonda and son, Justin, both from his first marriage to Susan Brewer.

“In one of the saddest moments of our lives, we are not able to find the appropriate words to express the pain in our hearts,” the family said in a statement. “As we grieve, we ask that you respect our privacy.”

___

Hillel Italie contributed from New York and Katie Campione contributed from Los Angeles.

TOPICS: Celebs Movies Music Obituaries
Travel
A hotel promising 'affordable luxury for the people' just opened in downtown Boston August 16, 2019 | 8:39 PM
Love Letters
Should I start hooking up with my ex again? August 16, 2019 | 8:49 AM
An aerial shot of the Boston Common and Public Garden.
Lifestyle
Boston Common is undergoing a $28 million renovation, and the city wants your input August 15, 2019 | 10:33 PM
Innovation
HubWeek has found a new home August 15, 2019 | 6:47 PM
Love Letters
I think I’m about to get dumped August 15, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Music group Jonas Brothers performs at BLI Summer Jam 2019 at Jones Beach Theater on Friday, June, 14, 2019 in Wantagh, New York. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP)
Music
A few of these shows are coming up soon. August 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
A bartender serves beer at Brew at the Zoo at Franklin Park Zoo.
Events
10 things to do in Boston this weekend August 15, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Denis Leary is making his long-awaited return to television August 14, 2019 | 12:04 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
"Can I come too?" Elaine Varelas explores collegial relationships and after-hours outings August 14, 2019 | 9:36 AM
Love Letters
‘I’m thinking of handing him a note’ August 14, 2019 | 8:54 AM
FILE - In this July 14, 2014, file photo, Todd Chrisley attends the NBC 2014 Summer TCA at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal grand jury in Atlanta on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, indicted reality television star Chrisley on tax evasion and other charges. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
TV
'Chrisley Knows Best' stars charged with federal tax evasion August 13, 2019 | 10:05 PM
Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan, Eliza Scanlen in Columbia Pictures’ LITTLE WOMEN.
Movies
The first ‘Little Women’ trailer hints at an impressive adaptation of the classic novel August 13, 2019 | 12:45 PM
Love Letters
She chose me as a wedding date August 13, 2019 | 9:06 AM
A dog taking a class at MSPCA-Angell.
Animals
How to deal when your dog is terrorizing the neighborhood August 13, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Entertainment
Video: Apple TV releases teaser trailer for 'The Morning Show' August 12, 2019 | 11:44 AM
Love Letters
I’m wondering if he’s ready for more August 12, 2019 | 8:53 AM
Former professional cyclist Lance Armstrong’s charity the Lance Armstrong Foundation coined the popular term, “Livestrong.’’ In 1996, Armstrong was diagnosed with testicular cancer but went into remission and went to start the cancer advocacy organization in 1997.
Celebs
Lance Armstrong says he dropped Mike Pence on Nantucket bike trail August 11, 2019 | 12:16 PM
U.S. President Barack Obama goes to lunch at Nancy's Restaurant while vacationing on Martha's Vineyard with his family August 2010.
Lifestyle
Obama laying low during his annual Martha’s Vineyard visit August 11, 2019 | 11:20 AM
Entertainment
Jake Gyllenhaal took his French model girlfriend to Martha's Vineyard August 11, 2019 | 11:09 AM
Entertainment
Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth split after less than a year of marriage August 10, 2019 | 10:13 PM
Entertainment
Universal cancels release of 'The Hunt' after Trump tweets, mass shootings August 10, 2019 | 2:02 PM
Cousin Stizz on the steps of his Dorchester home in September, 2015.
Music
Cousin Stizz has a new album out next week August 10, 2019 | 12:05 PM
NAMES
Framingham’s Andrea Berloff talks about making her ‘big shot’ directorial debut on ‘The Kitchen’ August 10, 2019 | 8:00 AM
Bottles
It’s Naturday, I’m not in love August 10, 2019 | 5:00 AM
John Cena celebrated his win during Wrestlemania XXX in 2014 in New Orleans.
WWE
WWE's SummerSlam Week is coming to Boston next summer August 9, 2019 | 9:32 PM
Gisele
'I feel blessed that I was able to nourish them in this way' August 9, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Love Letters
Our families were raised together August 9, 2019 | 9:02 AM
Entertainment
Ben Affleck’s ‘Batman’ movie would have explored character’s ‘insanity’ August 8, 2019 | 8:18 PM
Barack Obama
Barack Obama hit the links on the Vineyard August 8, 2019 | 7:57 PM
Chris Evans
Chris Evans swung by this local police station on Wednesday August 8, 2019 | 11:51 AM