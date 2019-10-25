What Paul Rudd had to say about Tom Brady’s controversial Netflix cameo

For the first time ever, Paul Rudd feels bad for Tom Brady.

The “Ant-Man” actor stopped by “The Howard Stern Show” on Wednesday to discuss his new Netflix show, “Living With Yourself,” which features a controversial cameo from the Patriots quarterback.

In the scene, Brady, playing himself, runs into Rudd’s character, Miles Elliot, outside of Top Happy Spa, a nondescript building in a strip mall. What Elliot doesn’t know is that inside the spa, people are cloned in order to create the best version of themselves.

“First time?’’ Brady asks Elliot.

“Uh-huh,’’ Rudd’s character replies. “You?’’

“Sixth,’’ Brady says.

Rudd said that “Living With Yourself” creator Tim Greenberg had the idea to recruit Brady for the cameo years ago.

“Even back when he had four rings or maybe even three, the idea that we would have a clone, and it’s the best version of ourselves, that they just do everything right, that they’re great — Tom Brady is the epitome of that,” Rudd said. “We sent him these scripts like a year and a half ago or something. And I was so touched. He got the joke of making fun of himself and his perfection, and he was like, ‘Yeah.’”

“I thought it was weird that he was outside a massage parlor,” Stern interjected, seemingly referencing Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution at Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Florida.

Rudd responded with his reaction to seeing stories about Brady’s cameo circulate online.

“I had a feeling that I have never ever had in my life, which was: Oh my God, I feel bad for Tom Brady,” Rudd said. “This guy was throwing us a bone, he was doing us a favor, and he was kind of making fun of himself and his perfection. And then all of the sudden the Boston media…”

When asked about the cameo, Brady blamed the media for choosing to “make a headline” rather than understand the context of the show. He also said his participation had nothing to do with Kraft.

“It’s unfortunate people would choose to think I would ever do something like that about Mr. Kraft,’’ Brady said. “I think that’s a very bad assessment of my relationship with him. I would never do that.’’