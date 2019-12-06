‘Jeopardy!’ had a Patriots category last night, and the contestants struggled

Local sports fans who watched Thursday night’s episode of “Jeopardy!” probably felt wicked smaht during one category.

One of the categories during the second round of play was “Patriot Games” and featured clues focused on the hometown NFL team.

The evening’s contestants clearly weren’t comfortable with the category, only getting two clues right and leaving the $1,600 and $2,000 answers until the very end of the round.

The players also submitted several incorrect guesses. For the $800 clue (which you can read below), players guessed Wrigley Field and Comiskey Park, the home of the Chicago Cubs and former home of the Chicago White Sox, respectively.

“I don’t know why you guys were in Chicago,” host Alex Trebek joked with the contestants.

We’re betting many of you will be able to ace this category, so if you want to feel smarter than three “Jeopardy!” players, try guessing the five clues below before scrolling down farther.

$400: This head coach has led the New England Patriots to victory in six Super Bowls

$800: On Oct. 11, 1963, the Red Sox weren’t playing; It was the Patriots’ first game of 6 seasons in this home field

$1,200: In his NFL debut in 2000, this Pats QB completed 1 of 3 passes in a 34-9 loss to Detroit; He got better

$1,600: On a cold 1982 day Mark Henderson used a small John Deere to make the kicker’s job easier in what became known as the this machine game

$2,000: The Patriots’ win in the 2019 AFC title game came 1 day shy of 25 years since this man bought the team

—————–

Answers:

$400: Who is Bill Belichick?

$800: What is Fenway Park?

$1,200: Who is Tom Brady?

$1,600: What is the Snowplow Game?

$2,000: Who is Robert Kraft?