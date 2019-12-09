Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett receive big welcome at ‘Uncut Gems’ premiere in Boston

The actor was swarmed by fans, with one chasing his vehicle for several blocks.

Josh Safdie, Benny Safdie, Adam Sandler, and Kevin Garnett at the "Uncut Gems" premiere. –Aram Boghosian
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Staff Writer
11:15 AM

Related Links

It’s been a while since Adam Sandler lived in New England, but the longtime Manchester, N.H., resident received a hometown welcome Sunday in Boston.

Sandler paid a visit to the newly opened ArcLight Cinemas on Causeway Street for the regional premiere of his upcoming movie “Uncut Gems,” along with directors (and Boston University alums) Josh and Benny Safdie, composer (and Wayland native) Daniel Lopatin, and Sandler’s towering co-star, Celtics great Kevin Garnett.

Wearing a green T-shirt with “Wicked Smaaht” on the front, Sandler and the rest of the group introduced the film to a packed audience then returned for a post-screening Q&A with former Celtics player Brian Scalabrine. Also in attendance were Celtics owners Wyc Grousbeck and Steve Pagliuca, assistant coach Jay Larranaga, and players Enes Kanter, Jayson Tatum, and Tacko Fall.

Advertisement

“Uncut Gems,” which lands in theaters Christmas Day and has already generated awards buzz, centers on a Manhattan jeweler named Howard Ratner (Sandler) who is always in search of his next big score. As he juggles unpaid debts — and the goons hired to make sure he pays them — an impending divorce, and a crippling gambling addiction, Ratner has his eyes on the prize: a rare uncut black opal he hopes to sell to Garnett, who plays himself. (The movie takes place in 2012 during the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.) 

Adam Sandler and Kevin Garnett at ArcLight Cinemas in Boston for the “Uncut Gems” premiere. —Aram Boghosian

The character is a departure for Sandler, who has built a lucrative career starring in movies he produces and fills with actor pals like Rob Schneider, David Spade, and Kevin James. To prepare for this role, he met with people who got themselves into trouble because of their gambling addictions.

“They discussed what would go through their head, and how there was no stopping,” Sandler said. “Once the little thing in your head says ‘You gotta get going,’ there’s no turning back.”

Nevertheless, Sandler admitted there was at least a small part of himself reflected in the character.

“If you ask either one of my kids, they’ll inform you of how psychotic I am,” Sandler said. “There’s movie daddy, and then there’s this sick man who screams at the screen every time one of his teams is losing.”

Advertisement

While the Safdie brothers always had Sandler in mind for the film, other versions of the script had different NBA players in Garnett’s role, including Amar’e Stoudemire, Joel Embiid, and Kobe Bryant.

“We were looking at a list of recently retired players, and Kevin was on there,” Josh Safdie said. “And my Knicks fandom eclipsed my basketball intelligence. It was like, ‘I don’t want him anywhere near the movie.’”

The plot ends up being perfectly tailored to Garnett, whose onscreen self becomes convinced that Ratner’s opal is the key to his on-court success.

“Having something that you believe in and is giving you something back, I connected with that,” Garnett said before listing off some of his real-life game-day superstitions, including pre-game PB&J sandwiches, a $2 bill he always tucked in his shoe, and a locker-room episode of “Family Guy” before every game.

Garnett also said he prepared for his role the same way he would prepare for an NBA game, saying he “found cinema and sports very similar.”

“I felt very compelled to the responsibility to the character,” Garnett said. “I’m playing myself. … Who can play Kevin Garnett other than me?”

Brian Scalabrine, Adam Sandler, and Kevin Garnett at ArcLight Cinemas in Boston for the “Uncut Gems” premiere. —Aram Boghosian

Afterwards, the group headed to ArcLight’s lobby for a post-screening reception. Sandler initially moved around the room chatting with friends, but as the crowd swelled, he settled into one corner, taking photos with anyone who could reach him. 

It was more of the same as Sandler headed for the doors a bit before 11 p.m., with fans streaming out of TD Garden and swarming him in the street before he could reach a waiting car. One fan went so far as to briefly block Sandler’s car while asking for an autograph, then chased it for three blocks down Causeway Street, attempting again and again at each red light.

Advertisement

The extreme response would be no surprise to the Safdies, who regarded Sandler as a hero growing up.

“We grew up with this guy,” Josh Safdie said. “He brought so much heart, dedication, and humor to the movie. I’m telling you, I could sit up here and quote all the tracks off of his first two comedy records right now.”

TOPICS: Entertainment Movies Sports Celtics Massachusetts On-screen Celebs
Movies
Ryan Reynolds turns Boston into a giant video game in "Free Guy" trailer December 9, 2019 | 12:07 PM
Music
Rapper Juice WRLD dies after medical emergency in Chicago December 9, 2019 | 9:55 AM
Love Letters
He was someone else’s nightmare December 9, 2019 | 8:59 AM
In this picture taken on September 15, 2018, a woman reads a book at Liyuan Library on the outskirts of Beijing. - Deep in the heart of a valley surrounded by rocky hills, a wooden library sits just over a creek on the outskirts of Beijing, seemingly in the middle of nowhere. Every weekend, hundreds of bookworms flock to Liyuan Library in Jiaojiehe Village, a book sanctuary surrounded by chestnut, walnut and peach trees whose branches were used to decorate the building. (Photo by Fred DUFOUR / AFP) / TO GO WITH China-architecture-library, PHOTOESSAY by Fred DufourFRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
BOOKS
These are the 18 best books of 2019, according to local experts December 9, 2019 | 5:00 AM
Puppeteer, voice artist, and actor, Caroll Spinney in his Woodstock, Connecticut home.
Caroll Spinney
Sesame Street puppeteer who voiced Big Bird, Oscar the Grouch, dies at age 85 December 8, 2019 | 5:40 PM
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump, Jimmy Fallon as Justin Trudeau, Paul Rudd as Emmanuel Macron, and James Corden as Boris Johnson on “Saturday Night Live.”
'Saturday Night Live'
'SNL' parodies NATO summit, Peloton, and 'Be Best' in cold open December 8, 2019 | 3:17 PM
Warren Buffett
Photos
Warren Buffett talked management, markets, and more at Fenway Park December 6, 2019 | 2:57 PM
Little Women
The star-studded ‘Little Women’ cast visited Boston December 6, 2019 | 12:08 PM
Dolly Parton
Dolly Parton surprises audiences at Boston Common tree lighting December 6, 2019 | 10:01 AM
A clue from the Thursday, Dec. 5 of 'Jeopardy!' dedicated to the New England Patriots.
'Jeopardy!'
'Jeopardy!' had a Patriots category last night, and the contestants struggled December 6, 2019 | 9:41 AM
Love Letters
‘I’m not sure if breaking up was the right decision’ December 6, 2019 | 8:56 AM
The Make Way for Ducklings statues are dressed in unicorn hats.
Make Way
Here's why the ducklings are decked out as unicorns December 5, 2019 | 3:55 PM
Love Letters
Should I tell this other woman that I plan to get divorced? December 5, 2019 | 9:04 AM
Musicians Rick Allen, from left, Tommy Lee, Vivian Campbell, Joe Elliott, Bret Michaels, Phil Collen, Rick Savage, Rikki Rokkett (kneeling), C.C. DeVille, Nikki Sixx (kneeling), Vince Neil, Mick Mars and Bobby Dall pose together following a news conference to announce The Stadium Tour 2020 featuring rock bands Motley Crew, Def Leppard and Poison, at the SiriusXM offices, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
The 80s
Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard to play Fenway next summer December 4, 2019 | 8:03 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
What's the best way to address my "tough love" boss? Elaine Varelas advises December 4, 2019 | 11:32 AM
Charlie, a 5-year-old Persian cat, is a Red Sox fan.
YOUR PETS
These are the most popular Boston pet names of 2019 December 4, 2019 | 11:11 AM
Love Letters
Is it time to take a cold shower and let him go? December 4, 2019 | 8:54 AM
Netflix
Netflix's new 2019 holiday movies, reviewed and ranked December 3, 2019 | 11:30 AM
Wilmington, MA, 12/2/2019 -- Maddie Alexander, 14, (R) puts her hands up to block a snowball from her brother Collin, 16, during an all out snowball fight as they enjoy a snow day that resulted from the first storm of December. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Topic: 03weatherpic Reporter:
STORM CLOSINGS
Here are the closings and delayed openings Tuesday due to the snowstorm December 3, 2019 | 9:31 AM
Love Letters
What counts as cheating on social media? December 3, 2019 | 8:49 AM
Love Letters
It’s hard to break up after so much history December 2, 2019 | 8:44 AM
Box office
‘Frozen 2’ ices competition again with record Thanksgiving December 1, 2019 | 3:23 PM
Love Letters
Listen to Season 3, Episode 6 of the Love Letters podcast December 1, 2019 | 12:20 PM
Ice sculpture for Boston's First Night celebration
Lifestyle
The 31 best things to do around Boston this December November 30, 2019 | 1:25 PM
Filmed in Mass.
The story behind the Massachusetts mansion in 'Knives Out' November 29, 2019 | 6:00 PM
gisele-instagram-thanksgiving-2019
Thanksgiving
Gisele Bündchen talks gratitude in Thanksgiving post November 28, 2019 | 11:35 AM
Power ranger ballon floats during the annual Macys Thanksgiving parade on November 28, 2019 in New York City.
Arts
After wind scare, balloons fly in Macy’s Thanksgiving parade November 28, 2019 | 10:16 AM
Chris Evans
What critics had to say about 'Knives Out' November 27, 2019 | 6:01 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
My employee performs well but exhibits high stress. How can I support her? Elaine Varelas explores support options November 27, 2019 | 10:01 AM
Thanksgiving ale from Plymouth's Mayflower Brewing Co.
beer
The story behind Mayflower Brewing’s Thanksgiving ale November 27, 2019 | 7:10 AM