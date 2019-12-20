An Aaron Hernandez documentary is coming to Netflix next month
The black-and-white trailer features audio of phone calls that the former Patriots tight end made from prison.
Netflix debuted a trailer Thursday night for an upcoming documentary about Aaron Hernandez and his path from star football player to murderer.
“Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez” will debut on the streaming platform Jan. 15, according to Netflix. The 24-second black-and-white trailer features audio of phone calls that Hernandez, a former New England Patriot, made from prison.
“Hello, this is a prepaid collect call from…” an automated voice says in the trailer.
“Aaron,” Hernandez responds on the recording. “My whole body’s shaking right now.”
“What happened?” a woman says.
“You know my temper,” Hernandez says.
The documentary will “witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away?” Netflix said in a tweet.
Hernandez, a former tight end for the New England Patriots, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for the 2013 murder of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez died of suicide in his prison cell at the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley in 2017 at the age of 27. He was diagnosed after his death with chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, a brain disease that has afflicted some high-profile football players and causes behavioral and mood problems.
Hernandez was the subject of a 2018 Boston Globe Spotlight investigation and a podcast called “Gladiator: Aaron Hernandez & Football, Inc.”
