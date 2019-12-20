An Aaron Hernandez documentary is coming to Netflix next month

Netflix debuted a trailer Thursday night for an upcoming documentary about Aaron Hernandez and his path from star football player to murderer.

“Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez” will debut on the streaming platform Jan. 15, according to Netflix. The 24-second black-and-white trailer features audio of phone calls that Hernandez, a former New England Patriot, made from prison.

“Hello, this is a prepaid collect call from…” an automated voice says in the trailer.