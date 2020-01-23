A new Disney+ movie is filming in Marblehead

'Godmothered' brought wintry magic to the North Shore on Wednesday and Thursday.

First it was a Halloween decorations in July for the Adam Sandler movie “Hubie Halloween.” Now, the town of Marblehead is bringing back the yuletide spirit in late January for a Disney+ movie filming this week.

Film crews threw down some manmade wintry precipitation and holiday decor on Wednesday for the filming of “Godmothered,” an upcoming comedy starring Isla Fisher (“Wedding Crashers”) and Jillian Bell (“22 Jump Street”) that will be released on streaming platform Disney+.

A twist on the classic “Cinderella” tale, “Godmothered” centers around an unskilled novice fairy godmother (Bell) who decides to track down a young girl whose call for help went ignored, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Instead, she finds that the girl is now an adult woman (Fisher) whose wishes are quite different than finding “Prince Charming.”

Production for the film, which is using the codename “Frills,” began last week. On Wednesday, sections of downtown Marblehead near Washington Street were closed for filming, including local coffee shop Mookie’s at Mugford.

Mookie’s co-owner Sean Ferguson said that the cafe, which first opened in July 2019 shortly before Sandler and the “Hubie Halloween” crew came to Marblehead, stayed closed to the public during filming, but employees were on hand to serve up coffee and pastries to the cast and crew while they warmed up inside.

“Everyone was pretty excited about it,” Ferguson said. “It drives some foot traffic to us, and we get to see how a movie gets made.”

On Thursday, Disney crews continued shooting in Marblehead, using the interior of The Landing restaurant a few blocks away.

Directed by Sharon Maguire (“Bridget Jones’s Diary”), “Godmothered” does not have an official release date.

