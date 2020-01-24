Steve Carell gets political in Jon Stewart’s new movie, ‘Irresistible’

The political comedy-drama arrives this spring.

Jon Stewart is on the other side of the camera for a change.

The longtime host of “The Daily Show” is the writer and director of “Irresistible,” an upcoming political comedy-drama starring Acton native Steve Carell and Kingston resident Chris Cooper. The film is from Focus Features, which released the first trailer on Thursday.

The plot centers around Democrat political strategist Gary Zimmer (Carell), who heads to a small Wisconsin town to find retired Marine colonel Jack Hastings (Cooper) and convince him to run for office after Hastings is seen on video standing up for immigrants at a town meeting. As Hastings begins to build momentum in a crucial swing state, a Republican political strategist (Rose Byrne, “Bridesmaids”) shows up to sow discord.

“Irresistible” isn’t Stewart’s first foray into directing: The funnyman also helmed 2014’s “Rosewater,” a drama about Iranian-Canadian journalist Maziar Bahari (Gael Garcia Bernal) being detained and brutally interrogated by Iranian forces who believe he is a spy.

Co-starring Natasha Lyonne (“Orange is the New Black”), Topher Grace (“That ’70s Show”), Mackenzie Davis (“Halt and Catch Fire”), and Debra Messing (“Will and Grace”), “Irresistible” lands in theaters May 29.

