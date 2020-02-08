How to watch all of the 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees

With only a day to go until the 2020 Academy Awards, you might be rushing to catch up on all of the Best Picture nominees much like the Academy was scrambling to find a host last year.

Have no fear: Although some of the nine Best Picture nominees landed in theaters months earlier, you can still find every contender through some mix of theaters, streaming platforms, or good, old-fashioned DVDs.

In terms of heading to the cinema, two theater chains are making it easy to catch up on seven of the nine films vying for the Academy’s top prize. (Netflix’s pair of nominees, “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” are only available through the streaming service.) Local AMC theaters will show a four-movie min-marathon of “Jojo Rabbit,” “Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” and “1917” on Saturday, Feb. 8 for $35 as part of its Best Picture Showcase. For a bit more flexibility, Regal Cinemas is offering a $35 Best Picture Film Festival Pass, which lets you see all seven movies whenever you want and as many times as you want between now and Feb. 9.

Advertisement

Here’s how to watch all of the 2020 Best Picture nominees.

(Note: Theater information is accurate as of Feb. 7, but is subject to change.)

“Ford v Ferrari”

Plot: The true story of the Ford Motor Company’s efforts to finally beat perennial winner Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans with the help of automobile designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) mercurial driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale).

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters. Available to purchase at Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

“The Irishman”

Plot: Martin Scorsese’s 210-minute crime saga follows the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who goes from driving trucks to leading a union, all while “painting houses” (killing people) for the likes of mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and protecting the interests of infamous union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

How to Watch: Aside from a single showing at Kendall Square Cinema on Friday night, “The Irishman” is only available streaming on Netflix.

“Jojo Rabbit”

Plot: Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a young member of the Hitler youth, discovers that his mother (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their house, much to the dismay of Jojo and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi).

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters. Available to purchase on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

“Joker”

Advertisement

Plot: Mentally ill clown and aspiring comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is beaten down by society in Gotham City, eventually leading him to a commit a series of violent crimes and embrace his alter-ego, The Joker.

How to Watch: Now playing in select theaters. Available to purchase or rent and stream on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Also available to purchase or rent on Video on Demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

“Little Women”

Plot: Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, “Little Women” is the heartwarming tale of the four March sisters — Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen) — as they face the pressures of poverty, marriage, and realizing their life ambitions beyond finding a suitable husband.

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters.

“Marriage Story”

Plot: Noah Baumbach’s film is an unflinching yet compassionate look at the slow, painful dissolving of a marriage between stage director Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson).

How to Watch: Aside from a single 4:30 p.m. showing at Kendall Square Cinema on Saturday, the only way to watch “Marriage Story” before the Oscars is streaming on Netflix.

“1917”

Plot: Two British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean Charles-Chapman) fighting in World War I are sent behind enemy lines to deliver a message to an advancing British front that could save the lives of 1,600 men.

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Plot: An actor whose best days are behind him (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double (Brad Pitt) navigate the ups and downs of a changing Hollywood in 1969 Los Angeles.

Advertisement

How to Watch: Now playing in select theaters. Available to purchase or rent and stream on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Also available to purchase or rent on Video on Demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

“Parasite”

Plot: The story of two South Korean families — the poverty-stricken Kims and the upper-class Parks — whose fate becomes intertwined as members of the Kim family begin to take jobs in the Park family home one by one.

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters. Available to purchase or rent and stream on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Also available to purchase or rent on Video on Demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.