How to watch all of the 2020 Best Picture Oscar nominees

Here's the best way to catch up on the nominees before Sunday night's Academy Awards.

Scenes from "Little Women," "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood," and "Ford v. Ferrari." –Associated Press
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
5:00 AM

With only a day to go until the 2020 Academy Awards, you might be rushing to catch up on all of the Best Picture nominees much like the Academy was scrambling to find a host last year.

Have no fear: Although some of the nine Best Picture nominees landed in theaters months earlier, you can still find every contender through some mix of theaters, streaming platforms, or good, old-fashioned DVDs.

In terms of heading to the cinema, two theater chains are making it easy to catch up on seven of the nine films vying for the Academy’s top prize. (Netflix’s pair of nominees, “The Irishman” and “Marriage Story,” are only available through the streaming service.) Local AMC theaters will show a four-movie min-marathon of “Jojo Rabbit,” “Once Upon A Time… in Hollywood,” “Parasite,” and “1917” on Saturday, Feb. 8 for $35 as part of its Best Picture Showcase. For a bit more flexibility, Regal Cinemas is offering a $35 Best Picture Film Festival Pass, which lets you see all seven movies whenever you want and as many times as you want between now and Feb. 9.

Advertisement

Here’s how to watch all of the 2020 Best Picture nominees.

(Note: Theater information is accurate as of Feb. 7, but is subject to change.)

“Ford v Ferrari”

Plot: The true story of the Ford Motor Company’s efforts to finally beat perennial winner Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans with the help of automobile designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) mercurial driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale).

How to Watch:  Now playing in theaters. Available to purchase at Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

“The Irishman”

Plot: Martin Scorsese’s 210-minute crime saga follows the life of Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro), who goes from driving trucks to leading a union, all while “painting houses” (killing people) for the likes of mobster Russell Bufalino (Joe Pesci) and protecting the interests of infamous union boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino).

How to Watch: Aside from a single showing at Kendall Square Cinema on Friday night, “The Irishman” is only available streaming on Netflix.

“Jojo Rabbit”

Plot: Jojo (Roman Griffin Davis), a young member of the Hitler youth, discovers that his mother (Scarlet Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) in their house, much to the dismay of Jojo and his imaginary friend, Adolf Hitler (Taika Waititi).

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters. Available to purchase on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play.

“Joker”

Advertisement

Plot: Mentally ill clown and aspiring comedian Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) is beaten down by society in Gotham City, eventually leading him to a commit a series of violent crimes and embrace his alter-ego, The Joker.

How to Watch: Now playing in select theaters. Available to purchase or rent and stream on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Also available to purchase or rent on Video on Demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

“Little Women”

Plot: Based on Louisa May Alcott’s 1868 novel, “Little Women” is the heartwarming tale of the four March sisters — Meg (Emma Watson), Jo (Saoirse Ronan), Amy (Florence Pugh), and Beth (Eliza Scanlen)  — as they face the pressures of poverty, marriage, and realizing their life ambitions beyond finding a suitable husband.

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters.

“Marriage Story”

Plot: Noah Baumbach’s film is an unflinching yet compassionate look at the slow, painful dissolving of a marriage between stage director Charlie (Adam Driver) and actress Nicole (Scarlett Johansson).

How to Watch: Aside from a single 4:30 p.m. showing at Kendall Square Cinema on Saturday, the only way to watch “Marriage Story” before the Oscars is streaming on Netflix.

“1917”

Plot: Two British soldiers (George MacKay, Dean Charles-Chapman) fighting in World War I are sent behind enemy lines to deliver a message to an advancing British front that could save the lives of 1,600 men.

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters.

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Plot: An actor whose best days are behind him (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt double (Brad Pitt) navigate the ups and downs of a changing Hollywood in 1969 Los Angeles.

Advertisement

How to Watch: Now playing in select theaters. Available to purchase or rent and stream on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Also available to purchase or rent on Video on Demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

“Parasite”

Plot: The story of two South Korean families — the poverty-stricken Kims and the upper-class Parks — whose fate becomes intertwined as members of the Kim family begin to take jobs in the Park family home one by one.

How to Watch: Now playing in theaters. Available to purchase or rent and stream on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. Also available to purchase or rent on Video on Demand, DVD, and Blu-Ray.

TOPICS: Entertainment Awards Season Movies Massachusetts On-screen

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Awards Season
2020 Oscars predictions: Who will win, who should win, and who was snubbed February 7, 2020 | 1:47 PM
the joker
Entertainment
What are your 2020 Oscars predictions? February 7, 2020 | 1:44 PM
Love Letters
My husband hates that I’m not a morning person February 7, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Broken heart
Relationships
Share your breakup story with us February 6, 2020 | 11:40 AM
A Barnes & Noble Booksellers store in Pittsburgh.
RACE
Barnes & Noble reimagined classic novels with 'multicultural' cover images. Then came the backlash. February 6, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Love Letters
Would I regret breaking up with him? February 6, 2020 | 8:59 AM
Events
Video: A discussion with writer, activist, and feminist Gloria Steinem February 5, 2020 | 7:05 PM
This 1962 file photo shows actor Kirk Douglas in New York. Douglas died Wednesday at age 103.
Kirk Douglas
Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103 February 5, 2020 | 7:01 PM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Is changing careers a leap of faith? Elaine Varelas offers a more measured approach February 5, 2020 | 9:49 AM
Love Letters
She says I’m too immature for her February 5, 2020 | 8:47 AM
WCVB Channel 5 political reporter Sharman Sacchetti.
Media
A local TV news reporter is switching stations February 4, 2020 | 3:07 PM
'City on a Hill'
Kevin Bacon spotted filming 'City on a Hill' in Boston February 4, 2020 | 2:21 PM
Celebs
Shannen Doherty says she is battling stage 4 breast cancer February 4, 2020 | 12:30 PM
Ernie Boch Jr. left a $5000 receipt for a Salisbury waitress, challenging actor Donnie Wahlberg.
Donnie Wahlberg
A local CEO left a $5,000 tip and issued a friendly challenge to Donnie Wahlberg February 4, 2020 | 11:00 AM
Love Letters
I’m worried about her after the breakup February 4, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Frog Pond skating rink
Parenting
Help a parent out: Can you recommend fun February break events and activities? February 3, 2020 | 4:07 PM
Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham watching Super Bowl 54.
Super Bowl 54
Mark Wahlberg and Tom Brady summed up their feelings about a Patriots-less Super Bowl with emojis February 3, 2020 | 12:06 PM
Love Letters
What does he want from me now? February 3, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Relationships
Share your love story with us February 3, 2020 | 5:00 AM
Entertainer Jay-Z watches his daughter Blue Ivy Carter leap on the field before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Super Bowl 54
Here's a list of celebrities spotted at Super Bowl 54 February 2, 2020 | 9:39 PM
TOPSHOT - US singer Jennifer Lopez (R) and Colombian singer Shakira (L) perform during the halftime show of Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on February 2, 2020. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Super Bowl 54
Watch Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime performance February 2, 2020 | 8:36 PM
Jimmy Garoppolo in the 2020 NFL Super Bowl commercial.
Super Bowl 54
Watch Julian Edelman and Jimmy Garoppolo in official NFL Super Bowl ad February 2, 2020 | 8:05 PM
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Singer Demi Lovato performs the national anthem prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Super Bowl 54
Watch Demi Lovato sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl February 2, 2020 | 6:37 PM
SNL
SNL presents the impeachment trial 'you wish had happened' February 2, 2020 | 1:10 PM
Feb. 2, 2020, was the first palindrome day in over 900 years.
Palindrome
Today is 02/02/2020, the first palindrome day in over 900 years February 2, 2020 | 11:41 AM
Movies
The Super Bowl Sunday ad for 'A Quiet Place Part II' is here January 31, 2020 | 12:29 PM
Massachusetts movies
Charlestown got a snowy holiday makeover for a new Disney+ movie January 31, 2020 | 12:23 PM
Love Letters
He hates my cat January 31, 2020 | 8:57 AM
Hyundai's forthcoming Super Bowl LIV commercial stars Chris Evans, John Krasinski, Rachel Dratch and David Ortiz.
Super Bowl 54
A list of must-see Super Bowl 2020 commercials January 30, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Love Letters
Did I sleep with him too soon? January 30, 2020 | 8:41 AM