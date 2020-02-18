Ben Affleck texted Tom Brady about his future with the Patriots. This was his response.

Tom Brady doesn’t limit his emoji use to Instagram — the Patriots quarterback apparently uses them when texting Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, too.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Affleck told hosts Mike Greenberg, Jalen Rose, and Laura Rutledge that he and Damon had texted Brady about whether he was coming back to the Patriots next season.

“Me and Matt texted him, and said, ‘What’s the deal? You going or you staying?’ And this is what we got back: an emoji,” Affleck said, doing his best impression of the shrug emoji (🤷‍♂️).

Affleck also said that he hoped Brady would stay in New England, but said that the quarterback had sacrificed a lot over the years.

Advertisement

“I hope he stays. I think he’s fabulous,” Affleck said. “By the same token, he’s given up a lot of money to play for that franchise over the years that he well deserves. The New England Patriots didn’t sacrifice any money winning all those Super Bowls, selling all those tickets, selling all that merchandise. I pray and hope that he stays. It would break my heart if he left.”

Rutledge then asked Affleck if he thought there was a part of Brady that wanted to prove he could be successful without head coach Bill Belichick.

“He has not said that to me, and I have asked him quite a bit about Bill Belichick, because Bill Belichick is an easy guy to develop opinions about,” Affleck said. “If it were me, if I were Bill Belichick or if I were Tom Brady, there would be a part of me that would be wondering, ‘Is it him or is it me? Could I do it myself?'”

Affleck even weighed in on the Red Sox trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers, saying he respected the work that the owners had done since purchasing the team in 2002, but that he didn’t see the logic of trading Betts, who he called the best player in baseball. (Red Sox principal owner John Henry also owns Boston Globe Media, which includes the Boston Globe and Boston.com.)

Advertisement

“They’ve done a remarkable job of building that franchise. Very difficult to second-guess them,” Affleck said. “Breaks my heart to lose Mookie Betts. I don’t understand the logic of losing who I consider the best player in baseball. It just doesn’t make sense to me. Perhaps there is a greater logic. I’m willing to accept that I don’t know everything.”