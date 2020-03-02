Disney+ films Bruins tailgate scene at City Hall for new movie

City Hall Plaza was the staging ground for what appeared on first glance to be an impromptu Boston Bruins tailgate on Monday. But appearances can be deceiving.

The rally for the black and gold was organized by producers for the upcoming Disney+ movie “Godmothered,” which has been filming in Boston and other nearby towns since late January, shooting in Marblehead, Charlestown, the North End, and near the Boston Public Garden.

Onlookers walked through Government Center on Monday to find pop-up tents in Bruins colors, dozens of extras wearing team gear, and banners advertising a “Cold War Classic” between the Bruins and Vegas Golden Knights. “Godmothered” star Jillian Bell could be seen chatting with crew members, and a trio of news vans for fictional local TV stations were parked in the plaza, which also had fake snow on the ground to reflect the film’s holiday season setting.

There appears to be a movie being shot on City Hall Plaza with a @NHLBruins scene (as well as a new media outlet: Boston 11 News). pic.twitter.com/muYCay6vRY — Matt O'Malley (@MattOMalley) March 2, 2020

Set at Christmas time, the film is about Eleanor (Bell), a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training living in “The Motherland” who learns that her profession will soon cease to exist. Determined to prove that the world still needs fairy godmothers, she finds a letter from Mackenzie, a 12-year-old girl in distress, and sets out to find her. Eleanor then discovers that Mackenzie (Fisher) is now a 40-year-old single mom working at a Boston news station. Her husband passed away several years earlier, so Mackenzie has given up hope on “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is determined to “give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.”

Vans for fictional Boston news stations parked in City Hall Plaza for the filming of “Godmothered.” —Kevin Slane/Boston.com Staff

Jillian Bell on the set of “Godmothered” at City Hall in Boston. —Kevin Slane/Boston.com Staff

A bus parked on the set of “Godmothered” in City Hall Plaza. —Kevin Slane/Boston.com Staff