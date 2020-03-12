John Krasinski’s ‘A Quiet Place Part II’ postponed due to coronavirus concerns

Fans will have to wait a little while to see John Krasinski’s newest movie.

Paramount Pictures has announced that it will postpone the release of “A Quiet Place Part II” due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie was previously scheduled to hit theaters March 20.

“After much consideration, and in light of the ongoing and developing situation concerning coronavirus and restrictions on global travel and public gatherings, Paramount Pictures will be moving the worldwide release of A Quiet Place Part II,” the studio said in a statement. “We believe in and support the theatrical experience, and we look forward to bringing this film to audiences this year once we have a better understanding of the impact of this pandemic on the global theatrical marketplace.”

The studio did not announce when it plans to release the film, which is a sequel to Krasinski’s 2018 hit, “A Quiet Place.”

The Newton native shared the news on Instagram in a note to his fans.

“To all our A Quiet Place fans,” Krasinski wrote. “One of the things I’m most proud of is that people have said our movie is one you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what’s going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the right time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you see this movie… I’m gonna wait to release the film til we CAN all see it together! So here’s to our group movie date! See you soon!”