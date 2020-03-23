‘Hands… washing hands’: Watch Neil Diamond perform ‘Sweet Caroline’ with updated coronavirus lyrics

Neil Diamond is “reaching out” on social media with a message to fans: “Don’t touch me, I won’t touch you.”

The “Sweet Caroline” singer released an acoustic version of the Fenway Park staple on YouTube and his social media platforms on Sunday, with a few choice lyrics changed to reflect the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Diamond left the lyrics to the song’s first verse untouched, but they nevertheless have an eerie quality given the current pandemic: “Where it began / I can’t begin to knowin’ / But then I know it’s growing strong / Was in the spring / And spring became the summer / Who’d have believed you’d come along.”

In the pre-chorus, however, Diamond cheekily changed up the lyrics to reflect the importance of hygiene and social distancing: “Hands… washing hands / Reaching out … don’t touch me… I won’t touch you.”

Diamond also took to Twitter on Saturday to express his thanks for the essential personnel who have kept America safe during the outbreak.

“Thank you healthcare workers, first responders, supermarket employees, food service and utility workers, delivery drivers and everyone out there who is on the frontlines to keep everyone safe,” Diamond tweeted. “We applaud you!!!”