All the movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in April 2020

March has been a massive month for streaming entertainment, with so many people stuck inside during the coronavirus outbreak. Netflix even agreed to slow streaming speeds in Europe by 25 percent after EU officials asked the company to help “preserve the smooth functioning of the Internet” as hundreds of millions of people stayed home during the pandemic.

April will likely hold more of the same, but the start of a new month means even more new releases from companies like Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Here’s the full list of new movies and TV shows arriving on the three platforms, as well as our must-watch picks from each company.

Hulu

Movies

Top pick: “Parasite”

A historic Best Picture winner at February’s Oscars, “Parasite” is a story of two South Korean families — the poverty-stricken Kims and the upper-class Parks — whose fate becomes intertwined as members of the Kim family begin to take jobs in the Park family home one by one.

April 1

“Bangkok Dangerous”

“Bend It Like Beckham”

“Blazing Saddles”

“Diary of a Hitman”

“Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who”

“Dr. T. and the Women”

“Free Birds”

“Fun in Acapulco”

“Gator”

“Get Smart”

“Gods and Monsters”

“Gorky Park”

“Hud”

“Kill Bill: Volume 1”

“Kill Bill: Volume 2”

“Let Me In”

“Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa”

“Misery”

“Moll Flanders”

“Phone Booth”

“Repentance”

“Risky Business”

“Romancing the Stone”

“Shirley Valentine”

“Spider-Man”

“The Ant Bully”

“The Book Of Eli”

“The Boost”

“The Chumscrubber”

“The Eternal”

“The Full Monty”

“The Jewel of the Nile”

“The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen”

“The Mexican”

“The Sender”

“The X-Files: I Want to Believe”

“Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story”

“Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter”

“Who Let The Dogs Out”

“Zombieland”

April 8

“Parasite”

April 9

“Little Joe”

April 14

“Unlocked”

“Vault”

April 15

“A Teacher”

“The Messenger”

April 16

“Harry Benson: Shoot First”

April 20

“A Kind Of Murder”

“Paranormal Activity 3”

April 23

“Cunningham”

April 24

“Abominable”

April 29

“Footloose”

TV Shows/Specials

Top TV pick: “What We Do in the Shadows”: Season 2

Before he hit the big time with the likes of “Thor: Ragnarok” and “Jojo Rabbit,” director Taika Waititi created the riotous 2014 mockumentary “What We Do in the Shadows” with fellow New Zealander Jemaine Clement (“Flight of the Conchords”), which chronicles a household of vampire roommates. Clement hasn’t missed a beat adapting the film to the small screen for FX, following new plotlines and bringing new undead bloodsuckers into the fold. The show premieres on April 15, with new episodes being added weekly on Hulu.

April 1

“60 Days In: Narcoland”: Season 1

“90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?”: Season 4

“Alone”: Season 6

“Breaking Amish”: Seasons 2-3

“Bring It!”: Season 5

“Chopped”: Season 36

“Cutthroat Kitchen”: Season 12

“Dance Moms”: Seasons 2 & 6

“Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives”: Seasons 27–29

“Dr. Pimple Popper”: Season 3

“Fast N’ Loud”: Season 13

“Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper)”: Special

“Forged in Fire”: Season 6

“Gold Medal Families”: Season 1

“Hidden Potential”: Season 1

“House Hunters”: Season 120

“Kabukicho Sherlock”: Season 1

“Kids Behind Bars”: Life or Parole: Season 1

“Little Women”: Atlanta: Season 5

“Little Women”: LA: Seasons 7 & 8

“Love It or List It”: Season 14

“Married at First Sight”: Season 9

“Marrying Millions”: Season 1

“Property Brothers”: Seasons 10 & 11

“Taken at Birth”: Season 1

“The Family Chantel”: Season 1

“The Food That Built America”: Season 1

“The Kitchen”: Seasons 16 – 18

“Til Death Do Us Part”: Season 1

“TRANsitioning”: Season 1

April 3

“Future Man”: Season 3

“Siren”: Season 3 Premiere

“Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell”: Season 4

April 6

“Too Cautious Hero”: Season 1

April 7

“No Guns Life”: Season 1

April 9

“Kono Oto Tomare!”: Sounds of Life: Season 2a

“Who Wants to be a Millionaire?”: Series Premiere

April 10

“Real Housewives of Potomac”: Season 4

April 12

“My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic”: Season 9B

April 14

“Songland”: Season 2 Premiere

“The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart”: Series Premiere

“The Baker and the Beauty”: Series Premiere

April 15

“Mrs. America”: Series Premiere

“The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular”: Special

April 16

“What We Do in the Shadows”: Season 2 Premiere

April 22

“Special-7”: Season 1

April 30

“2020 Billboard Music Awards”: Special

Netflix

Movies

Top pick: “The Death of Stalin”

Armando Iannucci has given the television world a lot of laughter over the years, with the Emmy Award-winning political satire “Veep,” its British predecessor “The Thick of It,” and the new HBO sci-fi comedy “Avenue 5.” The Brit is no slouch when it comes to movies. either, as he proved with “The Death of Stalin,” a screwball comedy that chronicles the fictional chaos and gamesmanship following the Russian leader’s passing. Steve Buscemi (“Fargo”) as Nikita Khrushchev and Jeffrey Tambor (“Arrested Development”) as Georgy Malenkov are highlights.

April 1

“How to Fix a Drug Scandal”

“40 Days and 40 Nights”

“Bloodsport”

“Cadillac Records”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke”

“Deep Impact”

“God’s Not Dead”

“Just Friends”

“Killer Klowns from Outer Space”

“Lethal Weapon”

“Lethal Weapon 2”

“Lethal Weapon 3”

“Lethal Weapon 4”

“Minority Report”

“Molly’s Game”

“Mortal Kombat”

“Mud”

“Promised Land”

“Road to Perdition”

“Salt”

“School Daze”

“Sherlock Holmes”

“Soul Plane”

“Sunrise in Heaven”

“Taxi Driver”

“The Death of Stalin”

“The Girl with All the Gifts”

“The Hangover”

“The Matrix”

“The Matrix Reloaded”

“The Matrix Revolutions”

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower”

“The Roommate”

“The Runaways”

“The Social Network”

“Wildling”

April 2

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll”

April 3

“Coffee & Kareem”

“Money Heist: The Phenomenon”

April 4

“Angel Has Fallen”

April 5

“The Killing of a Sacred Deer”

April 10

“LA Originals”

“La vie scolaire”

“Love Wedding Repeat”

“The Main Event”

“Tigertail”

April 16

“Despicable Me”

“Hail, Caesar!”

“Jem and the Holograms”

April 17

“Betonrausch”

“Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang)”

“Legado en los huesos”

“Sergio”

April 18

“The Green Hornet”

April 20

“The Vatican Tapes”

April 22

“Circus of Books”

“El silencio del pantano”

“The Plagues of Breslau”

“The Willoughbys”

April 24

“Extraction”

April 25

“The Artist”

“Django Unchained”

April 27

“Battle: Los Angeles”

April 29

“A Secret Love”

“Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story”

April 30

“Dangerous Lies”

“Rich in Love (Ricos de Amor)”

TV Shows/Specials

Top pick: “Community”

NBC’s Thursday night comedy block in the late 2000s was stacked from top to bottom, with “The Office,” “30 Rock,” and “Parks and Recreation” among the vaunted titles providing the laughs. Less heralded but no less deserving of praise is “Community,” an ensemble comedy from Dan Harmon (“Rick & Morty”) about a group of misfits who form a study group at Greendale Community College. The jokes are meta, the characters are flawed but lovable, and each member of the cast — including Joel McHale (“Ted”), Donald Glover (“Atlanta”), and Chevy Chase (“Caddyshack”) — is note-perfect.

April 1

“David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet”

“The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show”

“Nailed It!”: Season 4

“Sunderland ‘Til I Die”: Season 2

“Community”: Season 1-6

“Kim’s Convenience”: Season 4

“Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends”

April 3

“La casa de papel: Part 4”

“Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy”

“StarBeam”

April 6

“The Big Show Show”

April 7

“Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 3”

April 9

“Hi Score Girl”: Season 2

April 10

“Brews Brothers”

April 14

“Chris D’Elia: No Pain”

April 15

“The Innocence Files”

“Outer Banks”

April 16

“Fary: Hexagone”: Season 2

“Fauda”: Season 3

“Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos”

April 17

“#blackAF”

“The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2”

“Too Hot to Handle”

April 20

“Cooked with Cannabis”

“The Midnight Gospel”

April 21

“Bleach: The Assault”

“Bleach: The Bount”

“Middleditch & Schwartz”

April 22

“Absurd Planet”

“Win the Wilderness”

April 23

“The House of Flowers”: Season 3

April 24

“After Life: Season 2”

“Hello Ninja: Season 2”

“Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill”

April 26



“The Last Kingdom”: Season 4

April 27

“Never Have I Ever”

April 29

“Extracurricular”

“Nadiya’s Time to Eat”

“Summertime”

April 30

“Drifting Dragons”

“The Forest of Love: Deep Cut”

“The Victims’ Game”

Amazon

Movies

Top Pick: “Goldfinger”

The forthcoming James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” has been delayed until November due to the coronavirus, but Amazon is keeping fans of the spy franchise satisfied by adding 4K ultra-HD versions of every movie in the franchise in April. “Goldfinger,” the third movie in the series, is a good place to start, as it was the first true Bond blockbuster and was the first Bond movie to include hallmarks like high-tech gadgetry and memorable quotes like “shaken, not stirred.”

April 1

“A View to a Kill”

“Bangkok Dangerous”

“Bird Of Paradise”

“Blind Husbands”

“Broken Blossoms”

“Daniel Boone”

“Diamonds Are Forever”

“Diary Of A Hitman”

“Die Another Day”

“Dishonored Lady”

“Dollface”

“Dr. No”

“Dr. T & The Women”

“Drums In The Deep South”

“For Your Eyes Only”

“From Russia with Love”

“Gator”

“Gods And Monsters”

“Goldeneye”

“Goldfinger”

“Gorky Park”

“Hotel Artemis”

“I Am Legend”

“License to Kill”

“Live and Let Die”

“Mark Of Zorro”

“Moonraker”

“Mutiny”

“Never Say Never Again”

“Octopussy”

“On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”

“Repentance”

“Shirley Valentine”

“Son Of Monte Cristo”

“Tarzan The Fearless”

“The Bodyguard”

“The Boost”

“The Brothers Grimm”

“The Chumscrubber”

“The Hoodlum”

“The Living Daylights”

“The Lost World”

“The Man with the Golden Gun”

“The New Adventures Of Tarzan”

“The Sender”

“The Spy Who Loved Me”

“The World is Not Enough”

“Thunderball”

“Tomorrow Never Dies”

“You Only Live Twice”

April 3

“Invisible Life”

April 10

“Les Misérables”

“Rambo: Last Blood”

April 14

“Vault”

April 16

“The Lighthouse”

April 17

“Selah and the Spades”

April 20

“Paranormal Activity 3”

April 29

“Footloose”

TV Series/Specials

Top pick: “Bosch” Season 6

Titus Welliver built a solid career as a stoic character actor in movies like “The Town” and shows like “Deadwood” and “Lost.” But in 2014, the New Haven, Conn., native got the lead role as Los Angeles Police detective Harry Bosch in Amazon’s police procedural “Bosch,” which returns for a sixth season on April 17. This season finds Bosch fighting domestic terrorists in LA, in what Amazon promises is the “highest stakes season to date.”

April 3

“Tales from the Loop”: Season 1

April 17

“Bosch”: Season 6

“Dino Dana”: Season 3B