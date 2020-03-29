What to know about ‘Tiger King,’ the Netflix series that has captivated the internet

SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
Emily Yahr,
The Washington Post
March 29, 2020 | 10:49 AM

Last week, it seemed impossible that any cultural phenomenon could break through in the era of coronavirus. Enter “Tiger King.”

In true Netflix fashion, the streaming service defied the odds and released a seven-episode documentary series last Friday that managed to get people talking about something other than the global pandemic. You may have noticed this over the past several days on social media, as everyone from A-list celebrities to that former co-worker you follow on Twitter has been posting thoughts and memes about this truly shocking show. It has been the most-watched program on Netflix for days.

If you need a primer, here’s what to know about the series captivating the internet.

Advertisement

The gist:

The full title is “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem & Madness,” which Netflix describes as “a jaw-dropping true tale of con artists, polygamy, rivalry and revenge.” So, the kind of show that would be intriguing even if millions of people weren’t looking for ways to pass the time at home.

How it started:

Five years ago, co-director Eric Goode was investigating a reptile dealer in Florida and encountered a man who had a snow leopard in a cage in his van, as if it was no big deal. “What is a snow leopard doing in the back of this guy’s hot van?” Goode asks in the documentary. “That sent me on this journey to really understand what is going on with people keeping big cats in this country.”

The star of the show:

Joe Maldonado-Passage, best known as Joe Exotic, the now-imprisoned controversial tiger breeder and former owner of a private zoo (Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park) in Oklahoma. In addition to his passion for big cats, Joe loves explosives, singing country songs, and filming content for his YouTube channel. He was also married multiple times to multiple men at a time, who are also featured in the documentary. One of the most surprising facts in the whole series is that Joe was never able to land his own reality TV show, even though everyone says his dream was to be a celebrity.

Advertisement

You may also recognize him as the guy who made headlines during a run for president in 2016. (“Is America ready for the first redneck, gun-toting, mullet-sporting, tiger-tackling gay polygamist president?” asks one interviewer. “You know, I think they are,” Joe replies.) A couple years later, he made an unsuccessful bid for governor of Oklahoma.

Joe is currently serving a 22-year sentence in prison, because two months ago, he was found guilty on 19 charges. They include murder-for-hire (he says he was framed) as well as for violating the endangered species act when he killed five tigers.

The other star of the show:

Carole Baskin, an animal rights activist and owner of Big Cat Rescue in Tampa, Florida. She and Joe are mortal enemies; her mission was to put him out of business because she was horrified by how he treated his tigers, especially letting tourists pose with them. (Even though Carole also makes money by housing big cats, she emphasizes that hers is a sanctuary for animals in need and no one is allowed to touch them.) Carole was “ruthless” in her efforts to bring Joe down, and in return, Joe harassed her for years, the documentary says – eventually, they became entangled in a bitter lawsuit that wiped out Joe’s finances.

There’s also an episode devoted to the mysterious disappearance of Carole’s wealthy ex-husband, Don Lewis, who vanished decades ago. One rumor that made the news, which Joe enthusiastically embraces, is that she fed him to her tigers. (Carole calls this “the most ludicrous of all the lies.”) This leads to truly the strangest scene, in which Joe casts a Carole lookalike to star in a music video for his song “Here Kitty Kitty,” which features a graphic depiction of what he thinks happened to Don Lewis.

Advertisement

Their feud culminates in the last two episodes, as the documentary looks at what happened when a federal grand jury indicted Joe of trying to hire someone to kill Carole.

Supporting characters:

While the hatred between Joe and Carole is the crux of the series, the directors spend time with an increasingly hard-to-believe cast of supporting characters. They include Doc Antle, owner of the Myrtle Beach Safari, recently raided by police (Antle is not pleased with his portayal in the series); Mario Tabraue, a former Florida drug kingpin and animal dealer who draws comparisons to “Scarface”; Jeff Lowe, Joe’s ex-business partner who used to bring baby tiger cubs into Las Vegas hotels; and Kelci “Saff” Saffery, Joe’s employee whose arm was bitten off by a tiger and returned to work a few days after her amputation.

What Carole thinks of “Tiger King”:

She’s not a fan – Carole posted a long blog post to refute the show’s “lies” and said she was misled by the directors, who told her they wanted to expose abuse of big cats. “There are not words for how disappointing it is to see that the docuseries not only does not do any of that, but has had the sole goal of being as salacious and sensational as possible to draw viewers,” she wrote.

What Joe thinks of “Tiger King”:

Although he just filed a $94 million lawsuit against government agencies for the loss of his property, the directors say Joe is quite happy. “He is absolutely ecstatic about the series and the idea of being famous,” Goode told the Los Angeles Times. “He’s absolutely thrilled. I think he is trying to be an advocate for – no surprise – criminal justice reform. He is in a cage and of course he’s gonna say that he now recognizes what he did to these animals.”

Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment TV

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Students at Cathedral High School.
Good deeds
'Why not give back?' A South End restaurant is offering free meals to neighboring students March 27, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Boston,MA - 3/26/2020: Commuter Yensy Valerio waits for her Orange Line train at the MBTA State Station in Boston, MA on March 26, 2020. Valerio works in environmental services at Brigham and Women's Hospital. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) Metro Coronavirus Covid-19 commute
Health
How has the coronavirus impacted you? Share your story with us. March 27, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Matt Damon stars in a coronavirus PSA.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon joins fellow 'Contagion' stars for coronavirus PSA March 27, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Love Letters
I’m more confident about the relationship than he is March 27, 2020 | 9:02 AM
What to watch
Everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in April March 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
KEEPING BUSY
When you turn off the news, turn these on. March 26, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Love Letters
‘We’ve been in contact every day for three years’ March 26, 2020 | 8:49 AM
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton.
Health
'We know it's coming': A local ER nurse shares her workday, worries over COVID-19 March 25, 2020 | 4:05 PM
TV
Watch the first trailer for "Defending Jacob" the Chris Evans series filmed in Mass. March 25, 2020 | 1:11 PM
The Coolidge Corner Theatre has been open since 1933.
Coronavirus
'The results are dire': How Mass. cultural institutions have already been impacted by coronavirus closures March 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Kim Taylor, left, with her husband 2016 Kennedy Center Honoree James Taylor attend the Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Celebs
James Taylor and wife Kim donate $1 million to MGH amid coronavirus outbreak March 25, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Haley House Bakery Cafe.
AS TOLD TO
I serve meals to people who don't have a home March 25, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Love Letters
Can I check-in with my ex because of COVID-19? March 25, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Conducting Your Job Search During the COVID-19 Pandemic? Elaine Varelas Eases and Advises March 25, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Trey Evans participates in an online yoga class using his laptop and headphones outside at Eleanor Tinsley Park near downtown Houston, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Health
Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 8:49 PM
FILE - A participant sanitizes their mask during a demonstration of the personal protective equipment training for the coronavirus at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Northridge, Calif., March 3, 2020. Doctors, nurses and others are rallying on social media, highlighting personal protective equipment like masks, gowns and face shields, to put pressure on elected leaders to get them more gear to guard against infection. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
'Our biggest challenge is the length of time it takes for these tests come back' March 24, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Movies
These 2020 movies are available for streaming early due to the coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Love Letters
I’m dragging my feet with dating March 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM
Neil Diamond.
Music
Watch Neil Diamond perform 'Sweet Caroline' with coronavirus lyrics March 23, 2020 | 10:20 AM
Health care worker
Health
Are you a health care worker on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic? Please share your story. March 23, 2020 | 9:33 AM
Love Letters
My boyfriend is committed to helping his ex March 23, 2020 | 9:05 AM
An empty road in Dorchester on March 22, 2020, amid the coronavirus outbreak. Across the globe an estimated 900 million people are confined to their homes, according to an AFP tally.
Coronavirus
Our ultimate guide to hunkering down March 22, 2020 | 7:58 PM
The file photo shows Rihanna addressing a crowd in Cambridge after accepting Harvard's Humanitarian of the Year award in 2017.
Celebrity
Rihanna donates $5 million to relief efforts March 22, 2020 | 7:48 AM
Actress Margot Robbie took to her Instagram to read a story to raise awareness for education gaps in the U.S.
Home Entertainment
Happy hour, date night, loud karaoke, and other FaceTime ways to stay close with friends March 21, 2020 | 12:43 PM
In this Jan. 14, 2019 photo, a patient sits in the living room of her Brooklyn apartment during a video conference.
Tech
8 free ways to video chat with loved ones while social distancing March 21, 2020 | 9:55 AM
FILE - In this Oct. 27, 201, file photo, country music star Kenny Rogers thanks the audience at the ceremony for the 2013 inductions into the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, Tenn. Actor-singer Kenny Rogers, the smooth, Grammy-winning balladeer who spanned jazz, folk, country and pop with such hits as “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” and embraced his persona as “The Gambler” on record and on TV died Friday night, March 20, 2020. He was 81.
Celebrity
Singer, actor, 'The Gambler': Kenny Rogers dies at 81 March 21, 2020 | 7:51 AM
Things to Do
All the crossword puzzles, Sudokus, quizzes, and brain teasers you'll need March 20, 2020 | 5:49 PM
A game of Cards Against Humanity.
Things to Do
5 party games to play online with friends while you're staying inside March 20, 2020 | 5:05 PM
coronavirus
As told to
I'm organizing assistance for food service employees who are out of work March 20, 2020 | 1:08 PM
Love Letters
‘He did a complete 180’ March 20, 2020 | 8:58 AM