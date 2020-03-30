John Krasinski launched ‘Some Good News,’ and Steve Carell was his first guest

Amid the litany of bad news in the world right now, John Krasinski wants to focus on the good.

The actor and Newton native launched a new online show called “Some Good News” on Sunday after tweeting a request to fans last week to send him “stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile.”

Alright everybody, how about #SomeGoodNews ! Send me the stories that have made you feel good this week or the things that just made you smile! — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) March 25, 2020

Along with sharing photos and videos highlighting the world at its best, Krasinski also did an interview with Steve Carell during the show, with the two reminiscing about their favorite moments from “The Office.”

Dressed in a news anchor’s suit and tie with a homemade “SGN” sign behind him courtesy of his daughters, Krasinski explained that a good-news-only show was something he had wanted for years, but now felt like the right time.

“Without question, we are all going through an incredibly trying time,” Krasinski said. “But through all the anxiety, all the confusion, all the isolation and all the [new Netflix docu-series] ‘Tiger King,’ somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away.”

During the 15-minute video, Krasinski shared uplifting videos including people applauding health care workers, a man who mowed his neighbor’s lawn, and a man who left bottles of hand sanitizer and rolls of toilet paper out on his porch for delivery truck workers to take. Krasinski even trotted out his Boston accent for one story, about a Maine man who purchased 100 lobsters from a fisherman and delivered them fully cooked to people in his neighborhood.

Next, Krasinski interviewed Carell, in honor of the 15th anniversary last week of the premiere of “The Office.” The two shared remembrances from the show, and even joked about the often-discussed possibility of a reunion show.

“Listen, I know everyone’s talking about a reunion,” Krasinski said. “Hopefully one day, we just get to reunite as people. And just all get to say hi.”

Krasinski also interviewed a 15-year-old girl named Coco, whose town lined a street to cheer for her as she arrived home following her final chemotherapy treatment.

Krasinski told Coco, who he called his “newest and biggest hero,” that his new show has already hit its peak with her interview.

“I’m doing this very silly thing of starting a good news network and a television show where we only play good news,” Krasinski said. “And I don’t think I can do another one after this because you’re the best news there is. You’re like the mic drop of good news, it’s over now.”

Despite what he told Coco, the credits at the end of Krasinski’s video suggested that he plans to make additional episodes of “Some Good News, ” with a note teasing, “We might just do this again.”

Krasinski signed off in character as a news anchor: “I’m John Krasinski, and this is SGN, asking you to remember, no matter how tough life can get, there’s always good in the world and we will see you next time. Good night.”