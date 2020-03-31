Boston Calling 2020 has been canceled

The Red Hot Chili Peppers will headline the 2020 Boston Calling music festival along with Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine.
The Red Hot Chili Peppers were set to headline the 2020 Boston Calling music festival along with Foo Fighters and Rage Against the Machine before its cancellation on March 31, 2020. –Boston Calling
SHARE TWEET Shape Created with Sketch. COMMENTS
By
, Staff Writer
March 31, 2020 | 1:23 PM

Boston Calling 2020, which was set to welcome bands like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 22-24, has been canceled.

The festival announced the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic,” the festival posted on social media. “We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”

Advertisement

The statement also said that festival organizers will contact those who purchased tickets to go over “a detailed outline of options available,” including “a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event — about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon.”

Boston Calling joined a growing list of 2020 music festivals that have been canceled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, joining a list that includes Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, South by Southwest festival in Austin, and Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Scenes from an eerily empty Boston

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.



Jump To Comments
TOPICS: Entertainment Music Boston Calling Coronavirus

Be civil. Be kind.

Read our full community guidelines.
Love Letters
My boyfriend talks to his 'friend' every day March 31, 2020 | 9:03 AM
Love letters.
VIDEO
VIDEO: A Harvard-trained relationships expert talks about anxiety and working at home with your partner March 31, 2020 | 8:00 AM
A home office designer making notes and choosing color from palette while working by desk
Jobs
What not to do when working from home for a prolonged period, according to experts March 31, 2020 | 5:00 AM
A yoga instructor conducts a live stream yoga class on March 23 in Sydney, Australia.
Yoga
A local yoga instructor created a one-stop shop for virtual classes March 30, 2020 | 4:41 PM
Working from home is now the reality for many people.
Jobs
6 tips for working from home for a prolonged period March 30, 2020 | 11:55 AM
TV
John Oliver blasts Trump's response to the coronavirus pandemic March 30, 2020 | 11:11 AM
Exterior view of the Singer Museum in Laren, Netherlands, Monday March 30, 2020. Police are investigating a break-in at a Dutch art museum that is currently closed because of restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus, the museum and police said Monday. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Art heist
Dutch museum, closed due to coronavirus, says van Gogh painting stolen overnight March 30, 2020 | 11:08 AM
Good News
John Krasinski launched ‘Some Good News,’ and Steve Carell was his first guest March 30, 2020 | 10:11 AM
Love Letters
I’ve stopped my serial monogamy to work on myself March 30, 2020 | 9:04 AM
Joe Diffie performs at the 2018 ACM Honors in Nashville, Tenn.
Coronavirus
Country singer Joe Diffie dies of coronavirus complications March 29, 2020 | 4:31 PM
Man hand with pen writing on notebook.
Health
'I've turned my dining room into a makeshift school house.' March 29, 2020 | 3:17 PM
Entertainment
What to know about 'Tiger King,' the Netflix series that has captivated the internet March 29, 2020 | 10:49 AM
Students at Cathedral High School.
Good deeds
'Why not give back?' A South End restaurant is offering free meals to neighboring students March 27, 2020 | 7:02 PM
Boston,MA - 3/26/2020: Commuter Yensy Valerio waits for her Orange Line train at the MBTA State Station in Boston, MA on March 26, 2020. Valerio works in environmental services at Brigham and Women's Hospital. (Craig F. Walker/Globe Staff) Metro Coronavirus Covid-19 commute
Health
How has the coronavirus impacted you? Share your story with us. March 27, 2020 | 2:33 PM
Matt Damon stars in a coronavirus PSA.
Matt Damon
Matt Damon joins fellow 'Contagion' stars for coronavirus PSA March 27, 2020 | 2:24 PM
Love Letters
I’m more confident about the relationship than he is March 27, 2020 | 9:02 AM
What to watch
Everything coming to Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime in April March 27, 2020 | 5:00 AM
KEEPING BUSY
When you turn off the news, turn these on. March 26, 2020 | 10:00 AM
Love Letters
‘We’ve been in contact every day for three years’ March 26, 2020 | 8:49 AM
St. Elizabeth's Medical Center in Brighton.
Health
'We know it's coming': A local ER nurse shares her workday, worries over COVID-19 March 25, 2020 | 4:05 PM
TV
Watch the first trailer for "Defending Jacob" the Chris Evans series filmed in Mass. March 25, 2020 | 1:11 PM
The Coolidge Corner Theatre has been open since 1933.
Coronavirus
'The results are dire': How Mass. cultural institutions have already been impacted by coronavirus closures March 25, 2020 | 12:19 PM
Kim Taylor, left, with her husband 2016 Kennedy Center Honoree James Taylor attend the Kennedy Center Honors gala at the Kennedy Center on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016, in Washington. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)
Celebs
James Taylor and wife Kim donate $1 million to MGH amid coronavirus outbreak March 25, 2020 | 11:37 AM
Haley House Bakery Cafe.
AS TOLD TO
I serve meals to people who don't have a home March 25, 2020 | 11:12 AM
Love Letters
Can I check-in with my ex because of COVID-19? March 25, 2020 | 9:02 AM
Ask the Job Doc.
Job Doc
Conducting Your Job Search During the COVID-19 Pandemic? Elaine Varelas Eases and Advises March 25, 2020 | 8:46 AM
Trey Evans participates in an online yoga class using his laptop and headphones outside at Eleanor Tinsley Park near downtown Houston, Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Health
Fitness enthusiasts think outside the gym during coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 8:49 PM
FILE - A participant sanitizes their mask during a demonstration of the personal protective equipment training for the coronavirus at Northridge Hospital Medical Center in Northridge, Calif., March 3, 2020. Doctors, nurses and others are rallying on social media, highlighting personal protective equipment like masks, gowns and face shields, to put pressure on elected leaders to get them more gear to guard against infection. (Alex Welsh/The New York Times)
Coronavirus
'Our biggest challenge is the length of time it takes for these tests come back' March 24, 2020 | 3:10 PM
Movies
These 2020 movies are available for streaming early due to the coronavirus March 24, 2020 | 12:12 PM
Love Letters
I’m dragging my feet with dating March 24, 2020 | 9:01 AM