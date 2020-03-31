Boston Calling 2020 has been canceled

Boston Calling 2020, which was set to welcome bands like Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Harvard Athletic Complex from May 22-24, has been canceled.

The festival announced the news on social media Tuesday afternoon.

“After several weeks of consultation with local and state authorities, we have made the difficult decision to cancel Boston Calling 2020 due to the ongoing pandemic,” the festival posted on social media. “We are heartbroken; however, the health and safety of our audience, artists, partners, vendors, first responders, and staff are of the utmost importance to us, and we felt that this was the only acceptable way forward.”

Advertisement

The statement also said that festival organizers will contact those who purchased tickets to go over “a detailed outline of options available,” including “a full refund or rolling tickets to next year’s event — about which we hope to have exciting news to share soon.”

Boston Calling joined a growing list of 2020 music festivals that have been canceled in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, joining a list that includes Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City, South by Southwest festival in Austin, and Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

Scenes from an eerily empty Boston

Get Boston.com’s e-mail alerts:

Sign up and receive coronavirus news and breaking updates, from our newsroom to your inbox.