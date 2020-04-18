With proms canceled nationwide, John Krasinski hosted a celeb-filled version online instead

The Newton native welcomed the Jonas Brothers, Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, and one of his former co-stars on "The Office."

John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson, and the Jonas Brothers at the "Some Good News" virtual prom. –Some Good News/YouTube
April 18, 2020 | 10:25 AM

Facing the increasing likelihood that high schoolers nationwide will miss out on prom this year due to the coronavirus, John Krasinski decided to host his own virtual version.

The Newton native threw a livestreamed bash on his “Some Good News” YouTube channel Friday night, welcoming music stars Billie Eilish, Chance the Rapper, and the Jonas Brothers, along with his former co-star on “The Office,” Rainn Wilson.

“I’m as nervous as can be, because you kids should have been explaining to me this whole time how all this social media works,” Krasinski said, with more than 200,000 people tuning in to watch the event on YouTube. “In case you didn’t see, I got on TikTok this week. That was embarrassing.”

Krasinski kicked off prom by chatting with Wilson, before the Jonas Brothers popped in to perform their hit “Sucker” from their respective homes.

Chance the Rapper also stopped by to say hello and groove to his song “All We Got” with Krasinski and Wilson.

The stream ended with an appearance from Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas O’Connell, as they performed her hit “Bad Guy,” which was unfortunately somewhat truncated due to technical difficulties.

Eilish is a big fan of “The Office,” and even sampled a snippet of dialogue from the show for her song “My Strange Addiction.”

“I absolutely adore you guys,” said Krasinski. “I’ve been a big fan of you since forever. The fact that you used ‘The Office’ in a song blew my brain out, and I don’t think I fully recovered — ever.”

Throughout the show, the “Some Good News” social media accounts shared posts from high schoolers (and their parents) nationwide who got into their prom dresses and tuxedos to watch the show.

“I’ve been really torn up about how senior year ended, but prom with my bestie on FaceTime, JOHN FREAKING KRASINSKI, AND my favorite artists @jonasbrothers AND @billieeilish was AMAZING,” wrote one Twitter user. “Literally the best prom ever. You are truly the best, @johnkrasinski.”

