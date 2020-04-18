Watch the ‘One World: Together at Home’ coronavirus concert live stream

Some of the biggest stars in music will join forces for a one-night concert in the midst of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.“One World: Together At Home,” a two-hour Live Aid-style event, will air starting at 8 p.m.

Hosted by Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel, more than 100 stars are scheduled to appear, including Lady Gaga, Elton John, Billie Eilish, and Paul McCartney.

“One World: Together at Home” will also be preceded by a six-hour pre-show that will be streaming online starting at 2 p.m.

To live stream the pre-show as well as the main event, watch the video above.

Global Citizen also released a partial lineup of artists slated to perform during the six-hour pre-show, listed below.

Hours 1 and 2:

Adam Lambert, Andra Day, Black Coffee, Charlie Puth, Eason Chan, Hozier & Maren Morris, Hussain Al Jassmi, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie Reyez, Kesha, Lang Lang, Liam Payne, Lisa Mishra, Luis Fonsi, Milky Chance, Niall Horan, Picture This, Rita Ora, Sofi Tukker, The Killers, Vishal Mishra

Hours 3 and 4:

Adam Lambert, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Cassper Nyovest, Christine And The Queens, Common, Delta Goodrem, Ellie Goulding, Finneas, Jack Johnson, Jacky Cheung, Jess Glynne, Jessie J, Juanes, Kesha, Michael Bublé, Rita Ora, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, Sho Madjozi, Sofi Tukker, The Killers, Zucchero

Hours 5 and 6:

Angèle, Annie Lennox, Ben Platt, Billy Ray Cyrus, Charlie Puth, Christine And The Queens, Common, Eason Chan, Ellie Goulding, Hozier, Jennifer Hudson, Jessie J, John Legend, Juanes, Lady Antebellum, Leslie Odom Jr., Luis Fonsi, Niall Horan, Picture This, Sebastián Yatra, Sheryl Crow, SuperM