Watch the best moments from ‘One World: Together at Home’

Lady Gaga got some of music’s biggest stars together for the “One World: Together at Home” concert Saturday night.

After a six-hour pre-show, Gaga kicked off the two-hour main event by performing Nat King Cole’s version of “Smile” and sent a message to viewers at home.

“Tonight is not a fundraiser, so put your wallets away,” said Gaga, who worked with the World Health Organization. “The artists are here to say thank you.”

Lady Gaga is here to put a "Smile" on your face. Watch the pop star kick off Global Citizen's One World #TogetherAtHome concert https://t.co/3jJVstyKPH pic.twitter.com/23YQBd3KjV — Variety (@Variety) April 19, 2020

Stevie Wonder performed next. He told viewers that “during hardships like this we have to lean on each other for help” before paying tribute to his late friend Bill Withers, who died in March, by performing “Lean On Me.”

Stevie Wonder pays tribute to his late friend Bill Withers with "Lean On Me" at the #TogetherAtHome concert ❤️🕊pic.twitter.com/SfGVwsEBxb — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 19, 2020

Sir Paul McCartney performed The Beatles hit “Lady Madonna” while images of healthcare workers were displayed. He also thanked healthcare workers for their work during the pandemic.

The greatest living musician pays tribute to health care workers. Thank you, Sir Paul McCartney. 👏👏#TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/w8XRPzPz9y — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 19, 2020

The Rolling Stones found a creative way to perform. They joined one by one in a Zoom-styled video to perform their hit single “Start Me Up.”

🤘 If you start us up, we’ll never stop fighting for global health. Take action with The @RollingStones: https://t.co/26xVXSb0qy #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dpze2tNyCW — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) April 19, 2020

The night closed with an ensemble performance of “The Prayer,” with Celine Dion, Andrea Bocelli, Lady Gaga, and John Legend singing while Lang Lang performed on the piano.

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Jimmy Kimmel hosted the event, while other performances included Billie Eilish, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Kacey Musgraves, Maluma, and Keith Urban