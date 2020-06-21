Photos: Celebrate Father’s Day with these Boston-area celebrities
Scroll through to see familiar New England faces honoring their fathers and also praising their own kids.
It’s that day of the year when dad gets a new tie or apron for the grill. This June 21st, children across the country are celebrating their fathers, including some of the most famous dads with New England ties. Look below to see the men who helped raise some of the Boston area’s finest.
Tom Brady
This picture was taken 6 years ago at a course we never could have dreamed of playing, Augusta National. Dreams really do come true! When I think of someone who would give anything in the world to make my dreams come true, it always comes back to you HFD pops! ❤️ always, your son pic.twitter.com/4D0CE6jBPj
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 21, 2020
Mark Wahlberg
Happy Father’s Day, Dad, we miss you! Love to my kids and to all dads everywhere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1lCBC1n0qv
— Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) June 21, 2020
Rob Gronkowski
And Mindy Kaling’s father who is “too shy” for her to post a picture of..
Survivor-winner Boston Rob Mariano
David Ortiz
Zdeno Chara
Patrice Bergeron
Jason Tatum
Fred Lynn
First Father’s Day without my Dad. My first coach. #thinkingofyou and all other Dads/coaches #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/aQz1n4ox9m
— Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) June 21, 2020
Scott Zolak
Tough first Father’s Day without Dad since he left us in April, but these 3 of mine make being a dad the best thing going on. Happy Father’s Day pic.twitter.com/GfGZCeIwei
— Scott Zolak (@scottzolak) June 21, 2020
