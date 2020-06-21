Photos: Celebrate Father’s Day with these Boston-area celebrities

It’s that day of the year when dad gets a new tie or apron for the grill. This June 21st, children across the country are celebrating their fathers, including some of the most famous dads with New England ties. Look below to see the men who helped raise some of the Boston area’s finest.

Tom Brady

This picture was taken 6 years ago at a course we never could have dreamed of playing, Augusta National. Dreams really do come true! When I think of someone who would give anything in the world to make my dreams come true, it always comes back to you HFD pops! ❤️ always, your son pic.twitter.com/4D0CE6jBPj — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 21, 2020

Mark Wahlberg

Happy Father’s Day, Dad, we miss you! Love to my kids and to all dads everywhere. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/1lCBC1n0qv — Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) June 21, 2020

Rob Gronkowski

And Mindy Kaling’s father who is “too shy” for her to post a picture of..

Survivor-winner Boston Rob Mariano

David Ortiz

Zdeno Chara

Patrice Bergeron

Jason Tatum

Fred Lynn

First Father’s Day without my Dad. My first coach. #thinkingofyou and all other Dads/coaches #HappyFathersDay pic.twitter.com/aQz1n4ox9m — Fred Lynn (@19fredlynn) June 21, 2020

Scott Zolak