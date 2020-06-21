Photos: Celebrate Father’s Day with these Boston-area celebrities

Scroll through to see familiar New England faces honoring their fathers and also praising their own kids.

By
June 21, 2020 | 2:15 PM

It’s that day of the year when dad gets a new tie or apron for the grill. This June 21st, children across the country are celebrating their fathers, including some of the most famous dads with New England ties. Look below to see the men who helped raise some of the Boston area’s finest.

Tom Brady

Mark Wahlberg

Rob Gronkowski

And Mindy Kaling’s father who is “too shy” for her to post a picture of..

Survivor-winner Boston Rob Mariano

David Ortiz

Zdeno Chara

Patrice Bergeron

Jason Tatum

Fred Lynn

Scott Zolak

